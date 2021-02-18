We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Golden turmeric rice, saffron threads, and heaps of fresh seafood and chicken make Slimming World’s mixed paella a fulfilling dinner.

Slimming World’s mixed paella recipe is flavoured with punchy paprika, garlic, and lemon and combines chicken and seafood together perfectly. Paella can be made three different ways; with chicken, rabbit, and vegetables, or with only seafood and shellfish, or mixed combining both meat and seafood. This Slimming World recipe uses a mixture of both, which means it’s full of protein and is super filling.

Ingredients low calorie cooking spray

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

large pinch of saffron threads (optional)

¼ tsp turmeric

900ml boiling chicken stock

1 tbsp smoked paprika

250g dried paella rice

200g live mussels

200g fresh squid rings (or use frozen and thawed)

12 cooked and peeled king prawns, with or without tails

2 bottled roasted red peppers in brine, drained and roughly chopped

100g frozen peas

2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced

small handful of finely chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

lemon wedges, to serve

Method Spray a paella pan or large non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium-low heat.

Add the onion, garlic and chicken and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until softened.

Stir the saffron threads (if using) and turmeric into the stock, then add the stock to the pan and stir in the smoked paprika.

Bring to a simmer then add the paella rice. Stir once, then cover and leave to simmer gently for 15-20 minutes.

Scrub the mussels, pulling off any beards, and discard any that are damaged or are open but don’t close when tapped against the sink.

Add the mussels, squid, prawns, peppers, peas, and carrots to the paella. Cook for a further 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the rice is soft but not mushy, the vegetables are tender and the mussels have opened (discard any that remain closed). Season to taste, scatter over the parsley, and serve in shallow bowls with lemon wedges to squeeze over and serve.

Top tips for making Slimming World’s mixed paella

If you want to save time you can use 2 x 225g seafood selection packs (these usually contain squid, mussels, and prawns) instead of buying them separately. Add to the paella and heat through for the last 5-6 minutes.

