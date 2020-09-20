We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Smoked ham and asparagus tart serves four and takes 20 minutes to prep.

This delicious asparagus and ham tart is perfect for a light lunch or picnic. Plus, at only £1.88 per person, it’s a real bargain and ideal if you’re catering on a budget.

Ingredients 500g shortcrust pastry

6 large free-range eggs

300ml double cream

100g grated Parmesan

Salt and cracked black pepper

2 bundles of asparagus trimmed

150g smoked ham

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas mark 6.

Line a 9″ tart case. Roll out the pastry and put into the tart case. Prick the base of the pastry all over with a fork and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Remove from the fridge. Place parchment paper on top of the pastry and add baking beans, then place in the oven for approximately 15 minutes until the pastry starts to firm up, or according to packet instructions.

Beat the eggs, cream and Parmesan together in a bowl then season with salt and pepper.

Take the pastry case out of the oven and remove the parchment paper and beans. Arrange the asparagus and ham in the pastry case and pour the egg mixture into the case.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes or until set. Serve warm with salad.

Top tips for making smoked ham and asparagus tart

If you want to make your own shortcrust pastry, we have an easy shortcrust pastry recipe for you to try at home.

Find out everything you need to know about cooking asparagus with our how to cook asparagus guide including how to prepare asparagus, how to roast, griddle, and blanche asparagus, and how to tell when it's cooked too.

