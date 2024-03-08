This smoked trout fusilli uses seven ingredients and takes just 12 minutes to cook.
You could make the recipe even quicker if you use fresh pasta which only takes a couple of minutes in a pan of boiling water. Smoked trout is an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids for the whole family but if you can’t convince your little ones, swap in some shredded ham, chicken, or cheese instead.
Ingredients
- 300g (10oz) fusilli pasta
- 1tbsp creamed horseradish
- 2tsp fresh dill, plus extra for garnish
- 200g (7oz) mascarpone
- 100g pack of smoked trout, roughly torn
- 80g (2 3⁄4oz) watercress, any thick stems removed
- Zest of 1 lemon
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the horseradish, dill and mascarpone, and season.
- Drain the pasta, return to the pan off the heat and mix through the horseradish mixture. Add the smoked trout and most of the watercress, tossing to combine.
- Divide into bowls, and top with the lemon zest and remaining watercress.
Top tips for making smoked trout fusilli
Swap smoked trout for smoked salmon if you prefer. Continue reading for more inspiration on how to cook and eat smoked trout.
What does smoked trout taste good with?
You can serve smoked trout with scrambled eggs and crushed avocado for a tasty brunch or assemble it in sandwiches with a thick layer of cream cheese.
How do you eat tinned smoked trout?
For this recipe you could flake the tinned smoked trout into the pasta instead of using cured smoked trout. You can also serve it on crackers or tossed together with some mayo and chopped veggies for an easy jacket potato topping.
Can you eat smoked trout fusilli cold?
Any leftovers can definitely be enjoyed the next day for lunch. Serve with a green salad to bulk out the portion if you like.
“Trust me, even if you don’t usually enjoy horseradish I’m confident you’ll like this pasta recipe. Its fiery heat is diluted thanks to the creamy mascarpone and the balance of flavours is really good. I like the slightly peppery taste of watercress but you could also use rocket or swap for some blanched, chopped green beans to boost the veg in this meal.”
Finely grated lemon zest elevates the flavour and sophistication of this recipe but it’s so simple and affordable.
Joseph Joseph Handi-Zest Multi-Function Zester - View at Amazon
Although this zester can be put in the dishwasher, we recommend hand washing to prolong its life and quality. When you’re not zesting lemons, use it to finely grate cheese or create a garlic and ginger paste.
Want to know how to make fresh pasta? We’ve got loads of tips to show you just how easy it is, plus an expert guide on how to cook pasta too. Spaghetti Bolognese is a classic family favourite and it’s great for batch cooking.
