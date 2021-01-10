We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our quick and easy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is an Italian classic with a rich tomato-based sauce.

Ready in only 50 minutes, this delicious spaghetti Bolognese is the perfect midweek dinner for a family of four. This recipe is easy enough to adapt to feed bigger families too by doubling the quantities. This also makes it an ideal meal for batch cooking. Leftovers, once cooled, can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. You could also freeze leftovers; just make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating. This traditional Bolognese is flavored with garlic, oregano, and a hint of Worcestershire sauce. Making the Bolognese sauce from scratch is ideal for avoiding excessive quantities of salt and sugar that you sometimes find in shop-bought sauces.

Ingredients 2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

1tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

500g lean minced beef

90g mushrooms, sliced

1tsp dried oregano or mixed herbs

400g can tomatoes or chopped tomatoes

300ml hot beef stock

1tbsp tomato ketchup or purée

1tbsp Worcestershire sauce

salt and ground black pepper

350g spaghetti

freshly grated Parmesan, to sprinkle

Method Put the onion and oil in a large pan and fry over fairly high heat for 3-4 mins. Add the garlic and mince and fry until they are both brown. Add the mushrooms and herbs, and cook for another couple of mins.

Stir in the tomatoes, beef stock, tomato ketchup or purée, Worcestershire sauce, and seasoning. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 mins.

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pan of boiling, salted water, according to packet instructions. Drain well, run hot water through it, put it back in the pan, and add a dash of olive oil, if you like, then stir in the meat sauce. Serve in hot bowls and hand round Parmesan cheese, for sprinkling on top.

Top tips for making spaghetti Bolognese

How can I adapt this spaghetti Bolognese to suit vegetarians?

If you’re catering for vegetarians you could swap the beef mince for Quorn mince instead. Quorn doesn’t take as long to cook and you often add at the end of making the Bolognese sauce but read the packet instructions carefully when cooking.

If you want to make your spaghetti Bolognese healthier, swap the beef mince for a lower-fat option like turkey mince. Turkey mince is much leaner meat which means it's lower in fat and calories than beef, lamb, and pork.

What can you serve with spaghetti Bolognese?

We’d recommend serving your spag Bol with a slice or two of homemade garlic bread. Garlic bread is so easy to make; all you need is fresh or pureed garlic, butter, parsley, and bread e.g. French baguette, ciabatta, or a homemade loaf.

Traditionally spaghetti Bolognese is topped with a generous helping of Parmesan cheese. If you don’t have Parmesan in the fridge you could opt for cheddar or mozzarella instead.

What can I use instead of spaghetti?

If you’ve run out of spaghetti or the kids aren’t a fan, you could swap for a different type of pasta instead. Tagliatelle, penne, spirals, or bows would work just as well.

You could also swap the pasta for something different like serving your Bolognese with gnocchi or topping a jacket potato with the Bolognese sauce instead.