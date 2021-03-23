We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
The Southside cocktail is refreshing and a great gin alternative to the popular rum-based Mojito.
On a hot summer day, sipping a cold Southside cocktail is oh-so-satisfying. With only four ingredients it’s very easy to make and is perfect for those who want to like mojitos but don’t like rum.
Ingredients
- 50ml Herno Gin
- 25ml lime
- 15ml sugar syrup
- Sprig of mint
- For garnish:
- Mint leaf
- You will need:
- Coupe glass
Method
Add the Herno gin, lime juice, sugar syrup and mint to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well.
Double strain into your glass and garnish with mint leaves.
Top tips for making a Southside cocktail
- Fill your glass with ice to chill it or pop it in the freezer for 5 mins, don’t do this if your glasses are really delicate as they may break
- Fresh mint is best but you could use a mint syrup such as this one by Monin
- Add soda water to this cocktail to make a Southside fizz, it’s a little more refreshing and can be served in a highball or flute
- Take inspiration from the Southside to use more herbs as a garnish to your cocktails. Thyme and rosemary both go well in a classic G&T
- We like to use Herno gin but any premium gin would make a good addition to the cocktail. We recommend you don’t cut corners when it comes to quality for this cocktail as the gin will be one of the dominant flavours.
Where did the Southside cocktail come from?
It’s difficult to trace back the cocktail’s exact origins but some people think it was created in Chicago’s southside while others claim it came from a Long Island recreational club called the Sportman’s Club.
