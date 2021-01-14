We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make your own Sex On The Beach cocktail with vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice, and a dash of lemon.

Sex On The Beach is a classic cocktail that’s perfect for a hot summer’s day thanks to the refreshing combination of peach schnapps, vodka, and fruit juices. Serve with plenty of ice and lemon. If you have time, chill your cocktail glasses in the fridge for at least half an hour before pouring. Not only will this keep your Sex On The Beach cocktail cooler for longer, but it will give the glass a professional-looking frosty sheen.

Ingredients Ice cubes

50ml vodka

50ml peach schnapps

Dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice

100-150ml cranberry juice

100-150ml orange juice

Lemon slices, fresh or maraschino cherries and mint sprigs, to serve

Method Fill two chilled highball glasses with ice cubes. Place the vodka, peach schnapps and lemon juice in cocktail shaker and shake well or pour into a jug and stir well. Divide between the two glasses.

Top up each glass with equal measures of cranberry and orange juice. Add a slice of lemon and a cherry to each glass and serve decorated with fresh mint sprigs.

Top tip for making this Sex On The Beach recipe:

For an extra fruity flavour make this cocktail with strawberry vodka and replace half the orange juice with pineapple juice.

