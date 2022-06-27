Taleggio stuffed chicken is a perfect dinner party dish, or a brilliant family supper for a special occasion.
Turn chicken breasts into something extra special with this Italian-inspired dish. Taleggio cheese is a tangy, pungent cheese from northern Italy. Like mozzarella, it melts beautifully, making it popular in toasted sandwiches and on pizza, and perfec for this recipe. If you're cooking this for guests, you can prepare everything in advance so all you need to do is the final cooking. In fact, you can even do this shortly before your guests arrive, then transfer the cooked chicken to an overproof dish and keep it warm in a low oven until you're ready to serve.
Ingredients
- 6 boneless chicken fillets
- 100g Taleggio cheese or mozzarella, cut into 6 thin slices
- 12 small sage leaves
- 6 slices Parma ham
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 45g walnuts, chopped
Method
- Slice a horizontal pocket into each of the chicken fillets. Cover in cling film. Using a rolling pin, flatten each one so they’re half their original thickness.
- Stuff the cheese into each pocket with a sage leaf. Then wrap each in a slice of Parma ham, securing with a cocktail stick.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the chicken and cook for 3 mins, then turn it. Add the remaining sage leaves to the pan and cook for 3 mins more. Add the lemon juice and walnuts, and gently heat for 1 min.
Top tip for Taleggio stuffed chicken
For a more economical version, use mozzarella instead of Taleggio and wrap each chicken breast in a piece of streaky bacon instead of the Parma ham.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
