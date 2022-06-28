This tender and aromatic tandoori chicken recipe is so easy to do and is ready in just over an hour.
Like all great Indian dishes, this recipe is a British favourite. Combining tender meat with delicately balanced spice mixed baked in a yoghurt marinade. A tandoor is actually a traditional kind of clay oven, but you don't need one here. We've simply roasted the chicken in the oven. You can serve this chicken with almost anything - even a roast dinner. But we like it best with a creamy yoghurt dip like this cucumber raita, and some naan bread.
Ingredients
- 4 large part-boned chicken breasts
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 7.5cm (3in) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 2 tbsp garam masala
- 3 tbsp sunflower oil
- 250ml (8fl oz) plain yogurt
For the raita:
- 200ml (7fl oz) plain yogurt
- ¼ cucumber, chopped
- 1 tbs chopped fresh mint leaves
To serve:
- 8 mini Peshwari naan breads (we used Sharwood’s), toasted
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Cut a few deep slashes in the chicken and season generously. Put into a shallow, non-metallic dish.
- Put the lemon juice, garlic, ginger, paprika, garam masala, oil and yogurt into a food processor and blend to make a smooth paste.
- Spread the paste over the chicken and leave to marinate for a couple of hours, to allow flavours to penetrate.
- Set the oven to 200°C/400ºF/Gas 6. Roast the tandoori chicken for 40 mins until golden and the juices run clear.
- To make the raita: Mix together the yogurt, cucumber, mint leaves and seasoning. Serve chicken with the raita and lemon wedges, and toasted naan bread, if liked.
Top tip for making tandoori chicken
If you want it as pink as those served in the Indian restaurants, add red food colouring to the yogurt paste.
You might also like...
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Naan bread
You don't need a traditional clay oven to make naan. Learn how to make naan bread in a frying pan - for wonderfully light, fluffy bread every time...
By Sue McMahon • Published
-
Low-fat chicken burgers
If you love a burger but want to find a healthy alternative try this one using lower-fat ingredients.
By Keiron George • Published
-
Pork pittas
Freshly made pork meatballs infused with coriander and cumin. Pocketed in soft, wholemeal pitta bread with homemade mango and pomegranate salsa.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Taleggio stuffed chicken
Taleggio stuffed chicken is easy to prepare, look so impressive and tastes even better. With gooey, melted cheese oozing from the centre and crispy salty Parma ham on the outside, it's always a hit with guests.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
BBQ tandoori chicken
This BBQ tandoori chicken is makes a tasty, juicy and tender chicken, perfect for serving up at barbecues and summer parties.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Chicken cacciatore
This delicious chicken stew recipe, chicken cacciatore, is a classic Italian dish that uses chicken breast and a sweet tomato sauce full of flavour
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Pizza Hut is launching a roast dinner pizza and food fans are torn
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
You can now get your Toby Carvery roast dinner delivered with Just Eat
That’s right, a roast dinner delivered to your door
By Jessica Ransom • Published
-
Aldi are selling giant Yorkshire puddings filled with an entire roast dinner for just £1.99
By Caitlin Elliott • Published