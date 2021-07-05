We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can make our tofu burgers in two easy steps with less than 10 ingredients.

Our vegan tofu burgers have a deliciously spicy kick thanks to the addition of Sriracha. If serving vegans or vegetarians, make sure you cook these on a part of the BBQ that meat hasn’t been cooked on.

Ingredients 280g pack firm tofu, drained

2tbsp sriracha

Small bunch coriander, finely chopped

1 shallot, very finely chopped

1tbsp soy sauce

50g (13/4oz) panko breadcrumbs

3 sprigs mint, leaves picked and finely chopped

4 vegan burger buns

Accompaniments of your choice

we like fried onions and burger relish

Method Grate the tofu into a large bowl. Add in the sriracha sauce, coriander, shallot, soy sauce, panko breadcrumbs and mint. Mix to combine and then, using your fingers, squeeze the mixture together to combine it well. Form four equal patties and chill for 20mins before cooking.

Cook on the BBQ for a few mins each side, until cooked through. These can also be fried to cook them – only use a little oil (around 1tsp) and cook for 5-8 mins each side until cooked. Serve in burger buns with your favourite accompaniments.

Top tips for making tofu burgers

If the mixture remains crumbly after working for a few mins, add a little more sriracha sauce (1/2tbsp at a time) to bring it together. The mixture should not be wet but should hold together when you form a burger patty.

