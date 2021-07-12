We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Kerridge’s flourless chocolate cake is decadent, rich and delicious.

This flourless chocolate cake by Tom Kerridge is so simple that once you’ve made it, it will become your ‘go to’ chocolate cake for every special occasion. The top British chef’s recipe for flourless chocolate cake is made without flour and therefore perfect for those on a gluten-free diet. Cooked at a low temperature and left to set as it cools, it will then stay perfectly soft and moist in a tin for a few days. We recommend finishing with a dollop of cream, nuts and ripe raspberries for a total tastebud treat.

Ingredients 250g butter, diced, plus extra for greasing

375g dark chocolate (70 per cent cocoa solids), broken into small pieces

7 eggs, plus 1 extra egg yolk

375g caster sugar

To serve:

whipped cream or crème fraîche

raspberries

toasted nuts

grated chocolate (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 140C, gas 1. Lightly grease a 23cm springform cake tin with butter and line the base and sides with non-stick baking parchment.

Put the butter and chocolate into a large heatproof bowl and place over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water. Allow to melt, then stir until smooth. Remove the bowl from the heat and cool slightly.

Using a freestanding mixer ﬁtted with the whisk, or an electric hand mixer and bowl, whisk the eggs, egg yolk and sugar together until the mixture is light, ﬂuﬀy and increased in volume. Carefully pour in the melted mixture and fold gently with a spatula to combine, trying not to knock out any air.

Pour the cake mixture into the prepared tin. Bake for about 40-45 minutes until set. It will souﬄé up a little and a crust will form on the top. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin – the cake will settle and sink down in the centre.

Once it’s cooled, press down and ﬂatten the surface a little with a palette knife – this helps to give it a lovely, soft and gooey texture. Release the sides of the tin and peel away the parchment from the sides of the cake.

Invert a serving plate over the top of the cake and turn both over to release the cake onto the plate. Remove the tin base and the baking parchment.

Either serve the cake just as it is, with cream or crème fraîche, or ﬁnish with any combination of whipped cream, raspberries, toasted nuts and grated chocolate.

Tips for making Tom Kerridge's flourless chocolate cake:

We recommend baking the batter straight after you’ve whipped it up. This is because too much exposure to the air can make the cake collapse after it cools. Batter sitting for 20-25 minutes is fine but avoid leaving for over an hour.

