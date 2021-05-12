We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Filled with large white chocolate chunks, topped off with a deliciously melted dark chocolate ganache, and then sprinkled with more white chocolate curls.

These triple chocolate cupcakes with ganache are very indulgent. Sour cream and dark soft brown sugar make these cupcakes extra moist. Smooth the top of each cupcake with a rich chocolate ganache made with dark chocolate, golden syrup, and double cream. Leave the ganache to cool slightly before adding the white chocolate curls otherwise, they will melt.

Ingredients 95g plain flour

20g corn flour

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

25g cocoa powder

50g butter (room temperature)

115g dark soft brown sugar

3 medium eggs, beaten

125ml sour cream

50g chopped white chocolate (1cm chunks)

For the ganache and curls

200g dark chocolate, chopped

100ml double cream

2tbsp golden syrup

50g bar of white chocolate

You will also need:

12-hole deep muffin pan

10 muffin cases

Vegetable peeler

Method Pre-heat your oven to 160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3. Line your tray with 10 muffin cases and chop the white chocolate into 1cm chunks

Sift all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the eggs, butter and sour cream and beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

Divide the mixture between the cases and place a few white chocolate chunks in each case (I put 4 or 5 in each) pressing them into the batter with your finger.

Bake for 25 minutes or until they have risen and spring back when you lightly press the tops. Remove from the tray and leave to cool on a wire rack.

To make the gananche, heat the cream in a small saucepan until boiling point then lightly stir in the chopped chocolate and golden syrup (the syrup helps give the ganache its glossy sheen). Do not stir too much, as this will cause lots of air bubbles to form.

If the cakes have risen over the tops of the cases, just trim the tops flat. Add the ganache to the tops of the cakes and leave to cool for a few minutes (otherwise the curls will melt)

To make the white chocolate curls, place the white chocolate bar in the microwave and heat on Medium for very short bursts (a second or two at a time), until warm to touch but not melted. When the chocolate is warm, use a vegetable peeler to peel down the side of the chocolate bar to form curls. (Alternatively you can buy white chocolate curls from decorating shops and supermarkets). When the ganache has cooled, add a few white chocolate curls to the top of each cake.

Top tips for making triple chocolate cupcakes with ganache

The ganache is best made and eaten on the same day. As it’s made with fresh cream you’ll need to keep these cupcakes in the fridge to keep them fresher for longer if you do decide to keep them for a day or two.

You might also like…

Classic chocolate cupcake recipe

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

Basic cupcake recipe

Click to rate ( 36 ratings) Sending your rating