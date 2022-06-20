The sweet and sour combination of spicy Tabasco, brandy, tomato ketchup and mayonnaise works so well with juicy prawns and crisp lettuce.

You can serve this prawn cocktail recipe up in individual portions or make one large sharing dish for friends or family members to dig into and help themselves. You can make the sauce up ahead of when you need it so this is a good pre-pre recipe for when you're busy. Just pop it in a jar in the fridge and it'll be ok for up to a week.

Ingredients

350g prawns

200g iceberg lettuce, finely shredded

4 spring onions finely sliced

1 ripe avocado, chopped

Squeeze of lime

Pinch of cayenne pepper

For the cocktail sauce:

Small jar mayonnaise, or about a cup full of home-made

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

Dash of Tabasco

Splash of whisky or brandy

Pinch of cayenne pepper

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Mix the lettuce with the spring onions, avocado, a little salt and pepper, a pinch of cayenne and a squeeze of lime. Make the sauce by mixing all the ingredients together, adding a little more or less of everything to suit your taste. Reserving one spoonful of the cocktail sauce and a few juicy prawns for the top, stir the remaining prawns in the cocktail sauce. In two ice cream sundae style glasses, layer the salad mix and then the prawn mix in five layers to the top and finish with a spoonful of the cocktail sauce topped with a few juicy prawns.

Top tips for making prawn cocktail recipe

When it's time to serve your prawn cocktail simply take your sauce from the fridge, arrange your extras, and portion up some delicious bread and butter to mop up all the tasty sauce. It's as easy as that.

You might also like...