Marie Rose sauce is a tangy dressing also known as seafood, cocktail, or burger sauce, and is easily made with just a few store cupboard ingredients.

This Marie Rose sauce recipe is made from good quality mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and a hint of seasoning. Often used as the base sauce for the 1980s’ classic starter, prawn cocktail, this rich, creamy sauce pairs well with seafood like prawns, crab, or fish like salmon. It can also be served as a dipping sauce.

Ingredients 200ml mayonnaise

2tbsp tomato ketchup

¼tsp cayenne pepper

Dash of Tabasco or Worcestershire sauce

Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Place the mayonnaise in a bowl and stir in the tomato ketchup, cayenne pepper, and Tabasco or Worcestershire sauce.

Add lemon juice to taste and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hrs before serving. For a quick and easy prawn cocktail starter, mix the sauce with 350g cooked peeled prawns and a little fresh chopped dill. Divide between four individual glasses and garnish each with a sprig of fresh dill.

Top tips for making Marie Rose sauce

The calorie count provided with this Marie Rose sauce recipe is for full-fat mayonnaise. For a less calorific version, replace half the mayo with natural yogurt or half-fat crème fraiche. This sauce recipe makes 250ml of sauce and takes 10 mins to create, plus chilling time.