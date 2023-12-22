Our veggie harira takes 25 minutes to prepare but can be made in bulk and frozen in batches too.

Traditionally a harira is made with lamb meat but our meat-free version still packs in the flavour thanks to a clever selection of spices. Depending on the harissa paste you buy, the spiciness will vary. If you need to tame the chilli, be sure to serve it with plenty of natural yogurts.

Please note the nutrition for this recipe is based on a serving with one toasted wholemeal pitta.

Ingredients

2tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 carrots, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2tsp sweet paprika

1tsp cinnamon

1tsp cumin

Pinch saffron

1tbsp harissa paste

2tbsp tomato purée

500ml vegetable stock

400g tin chopped tomatoes

400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

175g green dried lentils

Zest 1 lemon

Small bunch coriander, leaves and stalks separated, and stalks finely chopped

100g green olives, sliced

Natural yogurt, to serve

4 wholemeal pitta bread, toasted

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oil in a heavy-based casserole. Add the onion, celery and carrots, then season. Cook until softened, around 15 minutes. Stir in the garlic, spices, harissa and tomato purée, and cook for a further 1 minute. Add the stock, tomatoes, chickpeas, lentils, lemon zest and coriander stalks, plus 500ml water. Cover, then simmer on a medium-low heat for 50 minutes. Uncover and continue to simmer for 15 minutes until soupy. Spoon into warmed bowls, scatter over the coriander leaves and olives, add a dollop of yogurt and serve with toasted pitta bread, if you like.

Top tips for making this veggie harira

Get more value for your money using dried chickpeas. Soak 200g overnight, they will expand and nearly double the weight.

How to freeze a veggie harira? All the harira to cool completely then transfer to freezer-safe containers or food bags. It’s best to freeze in portions so that you can defrost exactly what you need. Defrost overnight then reheat in the microwave or on the hob until piping hot.