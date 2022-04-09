We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy Easter cookies recipe by TV chef Gizzi Erskine makes a delightful batch of biscuits for decorating.

These decorated cookies for Easter are quick and easy to make, then you can leave the decorating to the kids. Let them go wild with different coloured icing and extras to stick on. We love using hundreds and thousands, Smarties, chocolate buttons, edible glitter and small colourful sweets like jelly tots. The recipe takes about an hour and a half, but that includes an hour where the dough is just chilling in the fridge before cooking. This step is important for getting the best texture in the finished biscuits.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

90g butter, softened

100g golden caster sugar (eg. Billington's)

1 egg

½ tsp vanilla extract

200g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ salt

Coloured icing pens and and toppings of your choice, to decorate

Method Sieve the flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl and set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until pale.

Beat in the egg and vanilla extract. Add the flour to the butter mix and mix until the dough is formed.

Wrap the dough in cling and chill for at least 1 hr.

Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas 3.

Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to about 0.5cm. Cut out the cookies and transfer to baking sheets.

Roll up the trimmings and repeat stages above to make more cookies.

Bake for 8-12 minutes until golden. Remove and transfer to a cooling wire and leave until completely cool before decorating.

