These chicken strips are so quick and east to cook, and taste better than ordering from a Chinese takeaway.

This honey and sesame chicken recipe was created by TV chef James Tanner and it’s so easy to make. James has even done a video run-though, see below, to make it completely foolproof. The marinade for the chicken is really quick – no leaving overnight or anything like that. Just drop the chicken pieces in to coat them, then you can roll them in your sesame seeds. Once cooked, these seeds form a delicious crisp coating – much more flavoursome than breadcrumbs. Served with packet rice – which you can heat in a microwave at the same time as the chicken is cooking. The whole thing is ready in less than a quarter of an hour, making this one of our speediest healthy chicken recipes to feed the family.

Watch how to make Honey and sesame chicken

Ingredients 2 tbsp of clear honey

2 tbsp of dark soy sauce

2 tbsp of vegetable oil

4 skinless chicken breasts

2 tbsp of sesame seeds

2 x packets Golden Vegetable Express Rice

4 sprigs of coriander

Method Take a large bowl and whisk together the honey, soy sauce and vegetable oil.

Slice the chicken breasts lengthways into strips. Drop them into the soy sauce mixture and coat all over.

Sprinkle the sesame seeds onto a plate. Drain the chicken strips in your fingers and roll the individual strips in the seeds, then set aside onto a clean plate.

Heat a large non-stick pan on a medium heat and lay the chicken strips into the pan, cook gently for 3 mins on both sides turning occasionally so the chicken is golden on both sides.

Whilst the chicken is cooking, loosen the rice in each packets, remove the top of the pack and heat each packet in the microwave for 2 mins, then leave to stand for 1 min.

Separate the rice into four bowls. Stack the sesame chicken strips on top and garnish with fresh coriander.

Top tips for making honey and sesame chicken

Lay the chicken strips away from you as you put them in the pan, to stop the oil from spitting towards you. Keep a close eye on them while they are frying and turn frequently to avoid the seeds and honey from burning.

