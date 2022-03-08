We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A delicious, classic tomato soup that makes a delicious low calorie meal, perfect for sunny summer days.

If you’re looking for a cheap and simple soup to make for a healthy lunches, this could be a new favourite. This Weight Watchers tomato and red onion soup is just bursting with flavour. Make it when tomatoes are at their reddest and juiciest for the best taste. Roasting them with the onion really brings out the best in the flavours of any variety though. This recipe serves three and is ready in about 40 minutes. You can make it ahead of time if you prefer, and reheat (and add the garnish) when you’re ready to serve. It also makes a great starter for summer weekend lunches with friends.

Ingredients 4 large tomatoes, halved

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 spray low-fat cooking spray

600ml tomato juice

300ml fresh stock

1 tbsp dried mixed herbs

A few basil leaves, torn into pieces, plus extra to garnish

1 splash Tabasco pepper sauce

4 tbsp very low-fat plain yogurt

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Put the tomatoes, onion and garlic into a roasting tin. Spray with low fat cooking spray and roast for 20-25 mins, turning once. Cool, then remove the tomato skins and chop the tomatoes.

Pour the tomato juice and stock into large saucepan and add the roasted vegetables, mixed herbs, basil and Tabasco. Bring up to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 5-10 mins. Serve the soup, topping each portion with 1tbsp yogurt and a few basil leaves.

Top tip for making Weight Watchers tomato and red onion soup

You can use any variety but you will get a sweeter and more vibrant soup if you buy plum tomatoes, or the heritage types you can sometimes find in supermarkets.

