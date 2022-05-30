Design

Star rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ | Fabric: 100% Cotton lining, 87% Nylon, 13% Elastane exterior

Our tester Laila has tried out many nursing bras and says this is her favourite of all those she has ever tried – primarily because of the design. ‘I felt like I was wearing a regular bra,’ says Laila. ‘When you become a Mum, you can feel you have lost parts of your identity, especially in how you would usually dress, and I find many nursing bras to be boring in their design and appearance. The colouring, contrast lace trim and little details of this bra felt really pretty, and much more like a regular bra that I would usually wear, yet exceptionally comfortable for breastfeeding.’

Laila also loved the low V shape of the bra with the lace panel in the middle, which meant that she was able to wear any choice of clothing without having the bra exposed. Laila explained that the lace panel also acted as a privacy panel during feeds.

Comfort and features

‘This bra is awesome, it’s beautifully made, fantastic quality and so soft,’ adds Laila. Fusing comfort with function and style, this bra looks and feels nothing like a regular nursing bra. Although the bra has no under-wiring, Laila mentioned that it was extremely supportive without feeling restrictive. Whilst she felt supported at all times, it felt as though she wasn’t wearing a bra because the fabric is so soft.

A fully adjustable bra, the design allows for a flexible fit. Although it’s advised to select your regular style, this bra grows with mothers, adapting to growth and change. The drop-down clips allow for easy access nursing without the need for full exposure.

Value for money

Coming in at mid-range pricing, this bra from Seraphine isn’t the most affordable option, but neither is it the most expensive breastfeeding bra you’ll find. Priced at a moderate £25, you can definitely feel every pound of cost and quality, according to our tester.

This bra took the top spot as our best breastfeeding bra overall for its many excellent features and brilliant design. As the design is so delicate and pretty, it could easily be worn as a regular bra – and Laila is looking forward to wearing it at that stage.