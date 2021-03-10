We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best bottle warmer heats your baby’s milk to the perfect temperature for drinking. The best ones get the job done quickly and safely, without breaking the bank or taking up lots of worktop space. We asked a panel of mums to put the leading bottle warmers to the test. Here’s what they told us about each one, to help you choose which one is right for you.

Best bottle warmer at a glance

Our favourite bottle warmer, based on our tried and testetd reviews, is the Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer. It’s neat and compact, so you don’t need loads of space to store it. You can use it to warm milk and baby food from chilled or frozen, and it’s impressively quick and efficient. Our tester found this especially easy to use. That’s a major plus, as you don’t want to be fiddling around with a gadget when there’s a hungry baby in the house. All the bottle warmers in this line-up are suitable from birth. Our panel of mums tested them out over a period of several weeks with babies aged under 12 months.

How to choose the best bottle warmer for your baby

Bottle warmers vary wildly in price but they all do the same thing, via different means. Firstly, decide how much you want to spend on a bottle warmer, and shop around for one that matches your budget.

Secondly, think about how much space you’ve got in your kitchen. If you’re short on worktop space, you won’t won’t another bit of bulky baby gear taking up even more room.

Finally, consider whether you’d like a machine you can continue using once your baby starts weaning onto solid food. Choose one that’s compatible with lots of baby food jars and pouches, if so. Some bottle warmers only fit certain types of baby bottle or baby food packaging.

If you’re likely to take the bottle warmer with you on trips away from home, choose one that’s practical for packing. Make sure it’s light and compact, for instance. If you’re bottle-feeding your baby most of the time, a bottle preparation machine is likely to be a better investment than a bottle warmer. A bottle warmer is handy for heating the occasional bottle of breastmilk, rather than for preparing all your baby’s formula feeds.

1. Best bottle warmer overall: Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer





A fast and efficient, neatly designed bottle warmer

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 16 x 17.5 x 18.52 cm | Weighs: 454g

Pros Cons ✅ Easy to use

✅ No complex settings

✅ Maintains heat for up to 60 mins ❌ None

This is the perfect bottle warmer if you’re short on space in the kitchen and need a quick, fuss-free bottle warmer that’s easy to operate. It has a smart temperature control, which detects the starting temperature of the milk and gently heats it to the optimal temperature in less than three minutes. It also has an easy-to-use status display, which indicates when the milk is ready. This bottle warmer prevents overheating and can keep your baby’s milk at a constant temperature for up to 60mins.



“This is a compact and easy-to-use bottle warmer that had my baby’s bottle at the perfect temperature in three minutes,” says Nansi Hitchman, mum to Jesse, 12 months. “It has a defrost option too, which is handy, and you can also use it to heat baby food.”

Nansi found this bottle warmer especially easy to set up and use. “Preparing a feed involves pouring the water directly into the warmer, instead of filling a fiddly bottle which you then have to fit to the machine, as with some bottle warmers,” she says. “It has a simple dial to select how many ounces you’re heating, and the ‘on’ button lights up to indicate when the milk is ready.”

Overall, this is a fast, efficient bottle warmer which ticks all the important boxes – it’s easy to use, takes up minimal space, and it looks good in the kitchen. “I love how easy to use it is, and how quick it is to fill and get going,” adds Lauren.

2. Best premium bottle warmer: Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Bottle Warmer

A space-saving bottle warmer that efficiently heats milk or baby food

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 16.1 x 35.7 x 22.5 cm | Weighs: 726g

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptionally easy to use

✅ Fast and efficient

✅ Compact design ❌ Slow to warm room temperature milk

The Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Bottle and Pouch Warmer heats baby milk from refrigerated or from frozen, as well as from room temperature. You can heat it in a baby bottle, or in a baby food pouch or in a glass jar. It has an easy-lift cradle, which holds your food or milk. This makes it really easy to lift the bottle, pouch or jar in and out of the bottle warmer without dripping water everywhere.

Lauren Godfrey, mum to Margot, 11 months, found this bottle warmer incredibly easy to use. “I was particularly impressed by how quickly and easily this bottle warmer defrosted and warmed a pouch of breastmilk from frozen,” she says. “It’s so easy to use – you choose one of the three settings, then press ‘start’ and wait for the beep. The warmer is also a neat, slim-line design, so it doesn’t take up lots of space in the kitchen.”

Overall, Lauren wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to a friend. “It’s very affordable and so easy to use,” she says. As for whether it’s the best bottle warmer for you, Lauren thinks it’s best suited to a parent who often needs to warm milk quickly, and with only one hand free. It’s also a good space-saving choice for those with smaller kitchens or limited worktop space.

3. Best budget bottle warmer: Nuby Electric Bottle & Food Warmer





An inexpensive, ‘no frills’ bottle warmer

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 12.7 x 12.7 x 21.59 cm | Weighs: 662 g

Pros Cons ✅ Compact

✅ Easy to use

✅ Inexpensive ❌ It’s tricky to use if you lose the booklet

❌ No memory or preset function

Sometimes, you want a no-nonsense piece of baby kit with no fiddly extras. The Nuby Electric Bottle & Food Warmer is exactly that. It’s a compact bottle and food warmer that heats both breast milk and baby food safely, including from frozen. It fits a range of baby bottles and baby food jars, and heats the contents within three minutes. It has a lift-out basket so you can retrieve your bottle or jar without touching the hot water. Additionally, it comes with an adapter ring which fits most baby bottles and brands of baby food.

“I am impressed by how easy this is to set up, and by how little space it takes up,” says Nansi Hitchman, mum to Jesse, 12 months. “Babies come with so much kit, as everyone knows, and I’m glad this isn’t yet another giant item on my countertop.”

Nansi found this bottle warmer particularly easy to use – a real plus for parents who dislike fiddly gadgets. “You can set it up in seconds and there’s no need to learn how to navigate a control screen or complex settings – you just press one button and it gets going. However, you do need to keep the booklet handy so that you know how much water to add to achieve the correct temperature.”

Overall, this is a basic bottle-warmer that’s quick and easy to operate. It’s a good choice if you have limited worktop space in the kitchen. It’s brilliant value for money, and ideal if you’re on a budget or don’t want to spend over the odds on a bottle warmer that you’ll only use occasionally.

4. Babymoov Kozii Bottle and Pouch Warmer



A basic bottle warmer that prevents overheating

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 18.5 x 13.5 x 18.5 cm | Weighs: 940g

Pros Cons ✅ No risk of overheating

✅ Fits most brands of bottles and baby food

✅ Time dial is easy to operate ❌ Thicker bottles took longer to warm

❌ Filling the reservoir is fiddly



This bottle warmer has an internal water reservoir to create a continuous flow of water around your bottle or baby food pouch, ensuring the contents are heated evenly and gently. This means you don’t need to fill the bottle warmer with water every time you use it. Simply set the timer, and when the time is up, the water drains back into the reservoir. There’s no risk of overheating, as it has an automatic shut-off timer.

“My fear of overheating milk or creating heat pockets within it was completely removed with this bottle warmer, as it shuts off and the water drains immediately back into the reservoir as soon as the milk is at the correct temperature,” says Lauren Godfrey, mum to Margot, 11 months.

Lauren tried several different bottles and baby food pouches in this bottle warmer. She found they all fitted but says thicker bottles took a little longer to heat up. “Filling the water reservoir is quite a fiddly task, and certainly not easy to do one-handed, but the dial on the front is very straightforward and easy to use,” adds Lauren.

This bottle warmer is a good choice if you’re keen to avoid overheating milk, which can destroy its nutrients.

5. Dr Brown’s Deluxe Bottle Warmer and Steriliser



An innovative bottle warmer with a useful memory feature

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 27 x 16.5 x 25.5 cm | Weighs: 969g

Pros Cons ✅ Stylish design

✅ Handy memory feature

✅ Large water reservoir ❌ None

This stylish machine heats bottles and baby food jars, and also sterilises bottles and soothers. It’s a stylish-looking product, so it’ll appeal to parents who like contemporary, sleek design. It has an LCD control panel and a one-button start mode for quick access to your preferred heating times. Audible and visual alerts notify you when the item is ready.

“This is so compact and sleek, it’s a very stylish item for any kitchen,” says Nansi Hitchman, mum to Jesse, 12 months. “It looks and feels like an expensive bit of kit, so you get a lot for your money. You definitely need to read the instructions before using it, as there are multiple features to get to grips with, but the LCD screen is easy to follow once you get the hang of it.”

Our favourite feature is the memory function. You can repeat the last setting used, or use the timer to create your own custom setting, which makes heating your baby’s milk and food especially easy.

Our tester found the bottles heated up quickly overall, and kept their heat for a long time. “The bottle is also easy to remove, and I was able to clean the machine very quickly,” she says.

6. Mam Electric Steriliser & Express Bottle Warmer

A complete sterilising and bottle / food warming kit

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 16 x 28 x 28 cm | Weighs: 2 Kilograms

Pros Cons ✅ Lots of extras included

✅ Compact design

✅ Intuitive and straightforward to use ❌ Primary feature is the steriliser

❌ Amount of water required depends on what you’re warming

The Mam Electric Baby Bottle Steriliser and Express Bottle Warmer is a complete package for sterilising, defrosting and warming your baby’s milk and food. The ‘keep warm’ programme keeps the contents warm for up to 45 minutes. It has an electric steam sterilising unit, which sterilises items in seven minutes. Items stay sterile for 48 hours. It also has a detachable microwave steam sterilising unit, which fits in standard microwaves, and is also suitable for cold water sterilisation.

“You immediately feel like you are getting a lot for your money when you unbox this,” says Lauren Godfrey mum to Margot, 11 months. “There’s a lot of functionality, and it comes with lots of products included, whilst still being a compact unit that can fit into a pan drawer, cupboard or even sit unobtrusively on the kitchen counter.”

Nevertheless, Lauren feels this is best suited to someone who primarily wants a steam steriliser, with occasional need for heating bottles. “The amount of water required to be added to the unit changes depending on what you are heating, which is a little confusing, and adds more time to warming up the milk,” she says. “However, it’s good that the heating process is so quick once the water has been added – it heats room temperature milk in just over two minutes, which is fantastically fast, and both the milk and bottle feel lovely and warm.”

With so much included, this is a brilliant-value product overall, and a good buy for anyone who wants a multi-purpose product that can sterilise as well as warm milk and baby food.

7. Nanobebe Smart Warming Bowl

A simple machine exclusively for warming Nanobebe bottles

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 17.78 x 17.78 x 14.6 cm | Weighs: 272g

Pros Cons ✅ So simple to use

✅ Affordable

✅ Easy to clean ❌ Only heats Nanobebe bottles

The Smart Warming Bowl by Nanobebe is an easy, straightforward product that requires no electricity. This is designed to warm Nanobebe bottles, but it can also defrost milk pouches. There’s only one mode, which means there are no fiddly buttons options to select, and no complex controls to get to grips with.

“This is such excellent value for money for a simple and straight forward device that will perfectly, yet gradually and slowly heat your Nanobebe bottles,” says Lauren Godfrey, mum to Margot, 11 months. “It couldn’t be simpler to use, as it is cable-free and doesn’t require electricity. The shape of the unit, rather than any fancy settings or speeds, is what makes it impressive.”

Additionally, Lauren found this bottle warmer particularly easy to clean. “There are no nooks and crannies or tricky electrical cables to clean around,” she says. “On the downside, however, the simple design makes it quite slow to heat the milk.”

If you only use Nanobebe bottles and aren’t usually in a hurry to warm one, this bottle warming bowl might suit you.

8. Miniland Portable Bottle Warmer

A portable bottle warmer for use in the car

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Dimensions: 23.8 x 10.5 x 10.5 cm| Weighs: 290g

Pros Cons ✅ Portable

✅ Easy to clean

✅ Keeps bottles hot or cold ❌ Only for use in the car

❌ Takes a long time to reach the desired temperature

This nifty gadget is for your car. It uses high-temperature steam to heat and sterilise bottles and baby food. It automatically calculates the time required to warm the contents, based on the initial temperature and the type and amount of food you’re warming. You can plug the insulated bottle carrier into your car, using the adaptor supplied. Also, the carrier keeps bottles and jars cool.

“This is an interesting concept and a bit different to the other warmers I tested,” says Nansi Hitchman, mum to Jesse, 12 months. “It’s designed for on-the-go warming, and has to be plugged into the car, so it’s only practical for travel use.”

This portable device has an auto shut-off feature and an internal thermostat. This means it’s safe to use without overheating your baby’s milk or food.

Nansi says: “This doesn’t look like other warmers – it comes in a bright case and, when unplugged, it can fit nicely into a changing bag or stroller. However, it took around 45 minutes to an hour to heat my bottle to the desired temperature, so it would only really be suitable for a long car trip.”

Overall, our tester feels this is a little impractical, except for use on long car journeys. However, she likes the fact that it keeps a bottle warm once it reaches the desired temperature.

What is the best bottle warmer to buy?

The Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer gets our vote. That’s because it can be used for warming both milk and baby food, and it does so quickly yet evenly. This prevents hotspots and overheating. In addition to warming 150 ml/5 oz of milk in three minutes, you can use this to warm milk from frozen. Best of all, it’s really intuitive to use and easy to operate.

Do really you need one?

You don’t have to heat milk before you give it to your baby. But most babies much prefer drinking milk that has been gently warmed, rather than cold or room temperature milk. A bottle warmer is the safest and easiest way to heat your baby’s milk. You shouldn’t heat your baby’s milk in a microwave, as this can kill the nutrients in the milk and create dangerous hotspots.

Is it OK to warm formula in a bottle warmer?

No. Formula milk isn’t sterile, so you should make up a fresh bottle whenever your baby needs it. Therefore, you don’t need to heat up your baby’s bottles if you’re exclusively bottle-feeding. If you’re breastfeeding, on the other hand, you can store expressed milk in the fridge or freezer. In this case, you can safely use a bottle warmer to heat your milk before feeding it to your baby.