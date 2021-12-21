Tommee Tippee Dreammaker Light and Sound Baby Sleep Aid review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Tommee Tippee Dreammaker Light and Sound Baby Sleep Aid has plenty of tricks to help babies to nod off faster and stay asleep for longer.

It offers pink noise, a red light, a pulsing glow, and a CrySensor, which, according to the sleep scientists with whom it was developed, helps babies to stay in a deeper sleep for longer. But is it one of the best baby sleep aids? We asked parent reviewer Jasmine Harris to try out the Dreammaker with her daughter Sophia, six months.

“Our daughter struggles with sleep and therefore we were very keen to test the Tommee Tippee Dreammaker,” she says. “It is a small, compact machine that is intuitive to use. It provides ongoing pink noise and a calming red light that pulses as well as technology that automatically turns the machine back on when there is motion or crying.”

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐| Weighs: 213g | Age: From birth

The device is compact, easy to use, and simple to get the hang of, with a selection of clearly marked buttons to choose from, with options for pink noise, red light, pulsing glow, CrySensor, and volume.

Jasmine says she immediately noticed a difference in Sophia’s sleep. “We have been so grateful for this product as we have found that although our baby struggles to get to sleep, it most certainly does prolong her sleep and allows her to get into a much deeper sleep. We loved how compact and portable it is and that it is plugged into a USB. It is a simple, clean design, easy to use, and very affordable.”

Comfort and features

The Dreammaker offers multiple functions depending on what helps your little one to get to sleep, including pink noise, which mimics the sound of the womb, red light to encourage melatonin production and a pulsing glow to relax the baby.

One particularly useful function is the CrySensor technology, which detects when babies cry during the night and automatically switches back on to play the light and sound you’ve selected to calm them back to sleep.

“Prior to this, I had never heard of pink noise but compared to other sleep aids, this provides ongoing pink noise and when it does eventually cut out, it automatically restarts when there is motion,” Jasmine adds. “The pulsing red light is calming too.”

Value for money

Coming in at a similar price or cheaper than many other white noise machines on the market, Jasmine felt the Dreammaker offered great value for money considering its added functionality.

“It is extremely affordable for the price compared to some other sleep aids,” she comments. “It has really helped us with a child who refuses to sleep.”

“It provides ongoing pink noise, unlike other sleep aids. It is compact, lightweight, and portable and doesn’t require batteries. It also doubles up as a night light that is calming rather than a distraction.”

“Overall, The Tommee Tippee Dreammaker Light and Sound Baby Sleep Aid is calming, helpful and prolongs Sophia’s sleep very much, therefore I’d say it is very good value for money.”