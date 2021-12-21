Zed Vibration Sleep Soother By Rockit review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Vibrations and night light

Ideal for babies who love movement

Multiple modes Cons Easy to move accidentally as it's so light

Children might mistake it for a toy

May encourage reliance on movement

We asked parent reviewer Mary Eleini to try the Rockit Zed Vibration Sleep Soother with her son Lucian, aged seven months. She found it simple to use and effective at soothing him back to sleep.

The Rockit Zed Vibration Sleep Soother helps little ones doze off thanks to its ability to mimic being in a car. It offers six vibration modes and a night light with three different light levels. Read our tried and tested review to decide if it’s the best baby sleep aid for your little one.

The Rockit Zed Vibration Sleep Soother is simple to use: it can go on any mattress in a cot or crib, in the pram bassinet, or on a feeding cushion.

“I think it’s a really great tool to use from birth,” says our tester, Mary. “The light and vibration multifunction is really helpful.”

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐| Weighs: 202g | Age: From birth

If your baby loves being in the car, he or she will almost certainly love the technology in the Zed, which is designed to replicate the feeling of being in a vehicle. The device uses motors that, according to the brand “generate both the low-frequency rumbles of the car suspension and the revving of the engine”.

It emits gentle vibrations through the mattress and also includes lights and relaxing sounds to help your baby fall asleep.

Mary found the Zed simple to use and gentler than other sleep aids.

“I really enjoyed using the Zed soother – it was very easy and straightforward to use,” she says.

“I used it in my son’s cot which is quite big and found that the vibration was super soft as you almost couldn’t feel it on the other side of the mattress. I thought that the red light was really useful as it wasn’t harsh and if I were to go into the room and turn it on, my baby wouldn’t flinch at the brightness, which he usually does with other night lights.”

Comfort and features

Mary was impressed by the multiple functions of the Zed, which she found helped her at different stages of Lucian’s daily routine.

“I appreciated the multi-functionality of the night light, as well as the rhythmic vibrations, which are useful when changing or feeding your baby in the middle of the night,” she adds.

“I found it helped soothe Lucian back to sleep if he woke up, and that it helped keep him in a deeper sleep. It’s particularly useful at nap times for a baby who is used to movement. I also like that the light switches off itself so there’s no need to go in and switch it off.”

Value for money

Thanks to its effectiveness at providing a “virtual car ride” from the comfort of Lucian’s own bed – and the fact it offers six vibration modes and three light settings all from one compact device – Mary felt the product offered excellent value for money. She also appreciated the compactness of the Zed, meaning it’s a good option to take on holiday.

“I think for the multi-functionality and multiple settings, the Zed offers great value for money,” she adds.

“It’s not overly complicated with too many buttons or features so I appreciated the clean and simple design. The will appeal to someone who appreciates value for money and prioritises functionality and ease of use.”