22 best beauty gift ideas and sets 2021

We’ve rounded up the best beauty gift ideas to take the stress out of present buying – whether you’re shopping for others or making your own list for Santa!

From make-up tools to hair electricals, the best beauty gift ideas that have made it on to our list have been thoughtfully and meticulously curated by our team of Beauty Editors.

The beauty offerings that have made our list this year give a little something extra, whether they are bang on trend, come with great consumer reviews or offer a great saving.

From luxury treats for the woman who has everything to hard-working mums and frazzled friends that deserve the gift of ‘me’ time with a lovely skincare set, we’ve got a present to suit your style and budget. So pour a Prosecco and put your feet up – the best beauty gift ideas are just a click away.

Best beauty gifts ideas and sets – skincare and body

1. Avon Anew Platinum Strengthen & Sculpt Set

Best beauty gift idea for ageless skin: The lucky lady who unwraps this set on Christmas is getting a lot of bang for her beauty buck. Why? The set, which contains a Platinum Day and Night Cream, the best-selling Firming Eye Cream, Hydrogel Mask and the new Power Serum with Protinol (1 sold every 20 seconds on launch day), is actually worth a whopping £76.

BUY NOW – £38, Avon

2. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Skin Essentials

Best beauty gift idea for dry skin: Beloved by Beauty Editors and make-up artists around the world, Eight Hour Cream is an iconic product, giving skin an instant hit of hydration and healthy glow. This kit contains the Skin Protectant, Lip Protectant Stick with SPF15, and Moisturizing Hand Cream, which is worth £39.20 – almost double the price.

BUY NOW – £17.89 Onbuy.com

3. Sanctuary Little Spa Retreat Set

Best beauty gift idea for a spa day at home: Lock yourself in the bathroom for an hour and open up this treasure trove of spa goodies, from body wash and scrub, to body lotion and hand cream. “Sanctuary Spa products really do transport your mind and body to that spa-like state of relaxation,” says Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White. “The scents are amazing, and they really work to improve the look and feel of your skin.”

BUY NOW – SUPERDRUG | £10

4. Weleda Relax & Restore Body Oils Gift Set

Best beauty gift idea for a pamper sesh: “Any kind of beauty miniature has me hook, line and sinker,” says Beauty Writer, Emma North. “Not only are these oils super adorable, they’re practical too. At 10ml a-piece, you can stash one in your toiletry bag for a weekend away. And the scents make you feel as if you’re at a spa.”

BUY NOW – WELEDA | £10

5. L’Occitane Shea Butter Winter Walk Hand Cream

Best beauty gift idea for hardworking hands: Hand cream is one of those great gifts that you can keep in the cupboard for a last-minute present emergency, safe in the knowledge that the recipient will be grateful for it – especially as we are all still heavy on the hand-washing. “There’s a reason why L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream has won so many awards over the years,” says Beauty Director, Charley Williams-Howitt. “It’s intensely nourishing but soaks in quickly, and this one is particularly lovely with a fresh and woody fig and sandalwood scent.”

BUY NOW – L’OCCITANE | £8

6. Next Relax Face Mask Collection

Best beauty gift idea for stressed-out skin: This is phenomenal value for three tubs of moisturising face mask and an applicator tool to deliver that professional facial experience at home. It also happens to look a lot more expensive, which makes it one of the best beauty gift ideas.

BUY NOW – NEXT | £8

7. Baylis & Harding Signature Collection Luxury Sock Set

Best beauty gift idea for tired feet: Surely one of the best beauty gift ideas involves a nudge towards self-care. We’re all run off our feet at Christmas so treat those tootsies to a well-deserved pamper with this pedi set. Slather soles in the cream then slip on the cosy socks and put your feet up. Feet will feel soft, smooth and silky.

BUY NOW – ASDA | £5

Best beauty gifts ideas and sets for make-up

8. L’Oreal Paris Emotions Nude Eyes & Cheeks Blushing Palette

Best beauty gift idea for make-up lovers: With 16 shades, this works out at less than £1 per eyeshadow – even better, you can use some of the shades to add a little dab of highlighter here and there, and others as blusher. The combination of matte, satin and glittery finishes means you can create endless looks, from office-appropriate washes of colour to all-out statement eyes.

BUY NOW -LOOKFANTASTIC | £14.99

9. Tweezerman Curl 38˚ Eyelash Curler

Best beauty gift idea for wide awake eyes: A good pair of lash curlers can be transformative. If you want your eyes to look fresh and bright, you need to let as much light in as possible, which means always curling lashes before mascara. But did you know that eyelash curlers can be custom to your eye shape? These ones come in a Curl 38˚ and Curl 60˚variations, designed for almond-shaped and rounder eyes respectively so that they can crimp each and every lash. The innovative design of the Curl 38˚ has a customised radius ideal for almond-shaped or deep-set eyes.

BUY NOW – TWEEZERMANN | £18

10. Matalan Alphabet MakeUp Bag

Best beauty gift idea to add a personal touch: The trend for all things monogrammed isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon, and if you’re looking to add a thoughtful touch to this year’s best beauty gift ideas, go with this make-up bag adorned with the recipient’s initial for a guaranteed win.

BUY NOW – MATALAN | £6

11. Nails Inc Snow Place Like Home Gingerbread House Nail Polish Gift Set

Best beauty gift idea for nail junkies: “I truly believe that Nails Inc makes one of the best polishes on the market,” says Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor. “The glossy finish is unrivalled for me, and the longevity is also best in class. Here you’re getting four gorgeous colours that are guaranteed to suit everyone. I will be leaving a hint for my husband to buy these!”

BUY NOW – FRAGRANCE DIRECT | £17.49

12. Laura Mercier Puff Perfection Velour Puff

Best beauty gift idea to hang on the tree: Decorate your tree in style with the added bonus of an iconic Laura Mercier make-up puff, which has been given a rosy makeover for the festive season. If you like to finish your make-up with loose powder, this will be your new BFF. Load the puff with powder, tap off the excess then press the onto the areas of the face that require extra coverage.

VIEW NOW – HOUSE OF FRASER | £14.50

13. Technic 5-piece Brush Set in Pouch

Best beauty gift idea to upgrade your tools: “These brushes punch well above their weight – they’re suitable for vegans and come in a handy travel pouch,” says Beauty Writer, Emma. “With a foundation, blusher and three eyeshadow brushes, this is a great starter collection.”

BUY NOW – WILKO | £5

14. Eyeko Black Magic Mini Duo

Best beauty gift idea for eyeliner buffs: For those that favour a sexy swish of liquid liner, Eyeko will help you up your cat eye game. “Black Magic Mascara is one of my faves,” says Beauty Director, Charley. “It creates a curled and lifted lash look, and the ultra-fine eyeliner nib gives great precision on those feline flicks.”

BUY NOW – EYEKO | £12

Best beauty gifts ideas and sets for hair care

15. The Body Shop Bananas & Bliss Haircare Gift

Best beauty gift idea for frizzy hair: If eco credentials are important, this shampoo and conditioner set will score top marks, made with vegan silk protein and 91% ingredients of natural origin, with organic banana puree to nourish dry, frizz-prone hair. It even comes with a microfibre hair wrap to dry hair gently.

BUY NOW – THE BODY SHOP | £20

16. Batiste Original Christmas Edition Dry Shampoo

Best beauty gift idea for a stocking filler: “My hair goes a bit too silky and flat so this gives it a bit more of a touseled thickening effect,” explains Beauty Director, Sarah. “It really is excellent at freshening hair and does not make my hair go powdery. This is a great value and incredibly useful present to pad out a stocking!”

BUY NOW – BOOTS | £3.25

17. Tangle Teezer Original

Best beauty gift idea for long hair: Once you’ve tried a Tangle Teezer, you’ll never look back. This award-winning brush eases knots and tangles out of wet or dry hair with ease thanks to its two-tiered teeth.

BUY NOW – LOOKFANTASTIC | £12

18. GHD Platinum+ Limited-Edition Styler Gift Set

Best beauty gift idea for salon-style hair: Did you know that ghd stands for good hair day? It’s easy to see why once you start using the Platinum Styler. “It glides through hair, efficiently ironing out any last vestige of kink in a single swipe,” says Beauty Editor, Stephanie. “The slim plates make waving and curling a breeze, too. It’s my desert island must-have…as long as the island has plug sockets!”

BUY NOW – GHD | £199

19. Philip Kingsley The Recipe for Condition and Strength

Best beauty gift idea for brittle, damaged hair: Bag Philip Kingsley’s cult hero Elasticizer – the intensive deep conditioning treatment – with the new Bond Builder Split End Remedy to give dry, frazzled hair a big slurp of moisture so it looks healthy, shiny and bouncy.

BUY NOW – M&S | £10

20. Soap & Glory Good Hair Days Ahead Giftset

Best beauty gift idea for teens: Give hair a well-deserved pamper sesh with this deep-conditioniing clay mask and shower cap combo. Slather hair in WONDITIONER™ then pop on your shower cap. Lie back for 5 minutes and then rinse thoroughly. The cap traps in heat to help all those indulgent conditioning ingredients work harder.

BUY NOW – BOOTS | £13.49

21. Slip Nightlife Bauble Skinny Scrunchie Set

Best beauty gift idea for gym-goers: “These hair ties have won so many awards and deservedly so,” says Beauty Director, Charley. “Not only do they look the part, these skinny scrunchies are made from 100% pure silk so they’re gentle on fragile hair, and designed to avoid hair creases once you take out your ponytail. It also makes a very chic bauble for the tree!”

BUY NOW – CULT BEAUTY | £27

22. Amika Blonde Appetit Bust Your Brass Toning and Repair Set

Best beauty gift idea for blondes: Brassy, yellow tones are an unwelcome side effect of highlighted, blonde and silver hair. A purple shampoo is your best bet, since purple is on the opposite side of the colour wheel to yellow. This gift set contains a full-size ultra-violet shampoo, conditioner and intense repair mask to keep those warm hues at bay so your colour looks cool, bright and salon-fresh.

BUY NOW – MODESENS | £48