Yes, it is safe to use fake tan in pregnancy - here are 9 products recommended by our beauty editor

If you’ve been wondering is it safe to use fake tan in pregnancy, we can understand why. As your body grows, a golden glow can help to streamline and provide a much-needed confidence boost in a time of change.

We all know that there’s no such thing as a healthy suntan so while we’re all for moments of relaxation in pregnancy, sunbathing on a lounger is not advisable. Similarly, using sunbeds in pregnancy is a big no-no - quite frankly, it’s dangerous whether you’re pregnant or not.

The easier and safer option comes from a bottle. “The reason for this," explains skincare expert Michaella Bolder, "is cream, mousse and lotion cannot penetrate through the skin and into the bloodstream. It is just a surface reaction created through our own amino acids and DHA, which results in a brown veil over the skin."

We’ve aske the experts on the safest way to use fake tan in pregnancy, the ingredients to avoid and the best formulas to achieve a golden glow while you’re expecting.

Is it safe to use fake tan in pregnancy?

If you’re expecting or trying to conceive, you’ll know that there are skincare ingredients to avoid during pregnancy like retinoids, hydroquinone and certain acids. Luckily for those seeking sunkissed skin, self-tan creams, lotions and mousses are generally considered to be safe.

According to the NHS , “The active ingredient in fake tan is dihydroxyacetone (DHA). This is a non-toxic substance that reacts with cells in the outermost layer of the skin and produces a brown pigment (colour) called melanoidin. As the DHA isn't thought to go beyond the outer layer of skin, it isn't absorbed into the body and can't harm your baby."

Some expectant mothers may still have concerns about using fake tan in pregnancy, so let's break it down. The DHA used in creams, lotions, waters, mousse and gels is made of large molecules, therefore making it difficult to penetrate the skin, and never beyond the outermost layer of the epidermis, known as the stratum corneum. Erythrulose - a sugar found in red fruits - is another active tanning ingredient, often used in conjunction with dihydroxyacetone to deliver a more natural-looking, longer-lasting tan. Similarly, there’s little evidence to suggest that erythrulose is harmful to mum or baby.

There are also stringent safety restrictions in place regarding these ingredients. The EU and UK government dictate that self-tan products must be limited to a maximum of 10 per cent DHA, but most contain far lower than the limit, around 3-5 per cent.

"While DHA is safe, some fake tans have ingredients that pregnant women might want to avoid, like parabens and phthalates," cautions Dr Raja, Aesthetic Doctor and General Practitioner at Derma Aesthetics London. "Parabens are preservatives that might disrupt hormones, and phthalates, used for fragrance, have been linked to potential developmental issues. To minimise risks, choose products labelled as paraben-free and phthalate-free."

Experts do caution against using aerosol or spray tans, as the DHA can be inhaled or ingested. If dihydroxyacetone enters the lungs it can then be absorbed into the bloodstream. To be safe, stick to a self-tan you can rub in, not a mist or spray.

Whichever type of tan you choose, patch-testing is essential. "During pregnancy, our hormones can create adverse reactions and unusual responses to food, haircare, skincare and, of course, tanning products," explains Michaella Bolder. "This can include skin rashes, allergies, hyperpigmentation, acne, eczema and so on. With a heightened hormone sensitivity, there can be responses with DHA (the key tanning ingredient) that make the skin turn green, patchy or not change colour at all. So patch testing on an area such as the chest or arms is a great way to avoid any issues."

Best fake tans products to use in pregnancy

Mousse, lotion, gel, cream or water self-tans are considered safe by experts. If you’re struggling with dryness in pregnancy, look for moisturising creams and lotions to offset dry, tight skin. Colourless formulas are a great option if you want to avoid staining on your sheets and pyjamas - you’ll have enough washing to do once the baby arrives! Whatever your preference, there’s something for everyone on our carefully curated list of fake tans to use in pregnancy and beyond.

Best for dry skin Garnier Body Summer 24H Gradual Tan Lotion Check Amazon The beauty of gradual tans is they contain lower levels of DHA - great if you're a bit nervous about the chemicals in fake tan. This one’s available in ‘light’ or ‘deep’, with built-in moisturisers to tackle dryness. This is a real boon during pregnancy, as keeping your bump well-moisturised will improve elasticity and help prevent stretch marks. Goodto verdict: Dr Sonia Khorana, Cosmetic Doctor and Dermatology Expert @DermGP on behalf of Faace, recommends this gradual tan. "You apply this as you would a regular moisturiser. It's so very easy to apply and feels quite hydrating on the skin." Best for sensitive skin SOLSKIN Self-Tanning Mousse £21.99 at Solskin This vegan tan was formulated for those with sensitive skin, acne and eczema. This gentle creation cares as it colours, free from toxic ingredients like sulphates, phthalates and petrolatum. In fact, 93% of eczema users felt less irritation when using this mousse. Anti-inflammatory aloe vera, papaya and ginger extracts help to calm flare-ups and reduce redness, while hyaluronic acid maintains moisture levels. Goodto verdict: "I love the texture of this," says Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire. "It goes on so smoothly, and there were no streaks. It's definitely on the more subtle side, but that works on my pale skin, and it didn't irritate." Best wash-off tan Bare by Vogue Williams Instant Tan Check Amazon Like makeup for the body, this formula tints and evens out skin tone immediately. Instant tans are great during pregnancy, since they're formulated without traditional tan chemicals that physically alter the colour of your skin. There are three shades in the range - medium, dark and ultra dark - all enriched with peptides to smooth and plump skin. Goodto verdict: "I always have a tube of this in my bathroom cabinet," admits Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor. "It goes on like a dream, doesn’t transfer to clothes and stays put until you wash it off at the end of the day - great for a last-minute legs-out situation." Best long-lasting tan St. Tropez Luxe Crème Whipped Mousse $40 at Shop Premium Outlets $48 at Amazon $48 at Nordstrom This is the brand's most hydrating mousse, formulated with DHA, revered for its fast-acting results, and secondary tanning active Erythrulose, which delivers a deeper, longer-lasting tan. The mousse is tinted to help you blend everything seamlessly, and after rinsing, you can expect a golden tan that lasts all week - a great low-maintenance option. Goodto verdict: "For tanning in pregnancy, I always lean towards brands with a history of providing successful tanning products and a great knowledge of science behind their innovations," explains Michaella Bolder. "I recommend St. Tropez Luxe Whipped Creme Mousse for its strong hydrating benefits and robust sensitivity testing." Best refreshing tan Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel Check Amazon All Clarins self-tanning products are approved for pregnancy, and suitable for all skin types. This sunless tanning gel provides instant colour, with buildable, longer-lasting bronzing thanks to the combination of naturally-sourced DHA and Erythrulose. The quick-drying gel melts into skin so you can get dressed immediately. Goodto verdict: "Clarins is such a trusted brand, I used the body oils a lot when I was pregnant," says Stephanie Maylor. "This gel feels so refreshing, especially on hot, tight skin. I appreciate the fact it offers instant colour as the base tan develops." Best organic tan Green People Self Tan Lotion Check Amazon If natural and organic ingredients are important to you, especially in pregnancy, this self-tan is a great 'green' option, proven to be kind to sensitive skin. It's powered by Rosehip Oil, Rose Geranium Oil, Sandalwood Oil and Aloe Vera to keep skin soft, smooth and soothed. Goodto verdict: "The pump action means this is easy to put on with minimum fuss," says Beauty Writer Annie Milroy. "The lotion is silky-smooth, more like a moisturiser than a milk, and it's scented with essential oils so it smells amazing. Once the colour develops, skin looks healthy and glowing. The bonus for me is the moisturising properties - great for my dry-prone skin." Best deep tan Jimmy Coco Tinted Tan Soufflé Dark Check Amazon £29 at Jimmy Coco If you want to look like you've just spent two weeks in the Maldives, this is the tan for you, delivering a dark bronze glow in one application. The vegan formula is enriched with moisturising ingredients like Hyaluronic acid to keep skin comfy. Every product is formulated with Aromaguard fine fragrance so there's zero fake tan scent - great if pregnancy is turning you off certain smells. Goodto verdict: "This is ideal for those wanting a deep rich tan," explains Michaella Bolder. "Another bonus is it can be used on both the face and body to save you applying two separate products." Best high street tan Dove Summer Revived Gradual Tanning Mousse Check Amazon Fake tan is notoriously drying but in classic 'Dove style', this gradual tan offers 48-hour hydration to keep skin soft and supple. Made with gentle self-tanners, the mousse is easy to blend out for a flawless finish that builds gradually and won’t stain clothes or sheets. Goodto verdict: "I've been blown away by this gradual tan," raves Stephanie Maylor. "The mousse is so silky, it feels really moisturising. The finish is always streak-free, it's completely transfer-proof (I've even tested it on white pyjamas!) and doesn’t have that typical fake tan smell." Best facial tan Self Glow by James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops Check Amazon Use a separate facial tanner for your face to avoid clogging pores. Marrying skincare with instant and developing tan, this glow-giving formula is powered by Hyaluronic acid, Squalane and Vitamin E. Choose how many drops you add to your serum, moisturiser or foundation - 2 drops for a subtle glow, 5 drops for a bronzed look. Goodto verdict: "I use this every two or three days to maintain a sunkissed look," explains Annie Milroy. "It's expensive but it certainly feels luxurious, and really pampers my skin at the same time."

Spray-tanning during pregnancy

It is recommended to avoid aerosol tans during pregnancy, and also professional spray tans since the fine mist is so easily inhaled. According to the NHS , “The effects of breathing in the spray are not known.”

Dr Sonia Khorana, Cosmetic Doctor and Dermatology Expert on behalf of Faace backs this up: "We don’t yet know the effects of inhaling DHA, so, it’s better to avoid spray tans at home or at the tanning salon."

If you are going to chance a spray tan while pregnant, there are a few things to consider. "Ensure good ventilation to minimise inhaling spray tan particles, and wearing a mask can help," advises Dr Raja. "It’s also a good idea to perform an allergy test beforehand, as pregnancy can make your skin more sensitive." If you're unsure, contact your GP or midwife.

Fake tan products to avoid in pregnancy

Nobody - pregnant or otherwise - should use sunbeds. The NHS also recommends avoiding tanning pills, stating that “they contain ingredients that may be toxic to an unborn baby.” Tanning pills are actually banned in the UK but can be purchased online. They may contain colour additives known as carotenoids, which could harm the foetus.

Tanning injections (melanotan) are also illegal to sell in the UK, but can still be found online and in some tanning salons. Melanotan is an artificial hormone that kickstarts the body’s pigment-making cells to darken skin, but it has not been adequately tested for safety, so avoid when pregnant and after the birth.

