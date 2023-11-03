I've been sober for a year and these are the best non-alcoholic wines that don't make me feel like I'm missing out

From whites and reds to rosé and bubbles, we've sampled the best non-alcoholic wines out there - and these are our favourites.

The festive season is almost upon us, and for many of us, that means our weekends are about to be filled with Christmas parties, family gatherings and more seasonal social occasions. Alcohol is a often common denominator in these events, but given the benefits of not drinking - not to mention the effects of alcohol on your skin - it's no surprise that one in seven adults in the UK choose to never drink alcohol, according to Drinkaware. And for the parents among us, giving up alcohol can be a practical life choice too, whether that's because you're breastfeeding or simply because you can't bear the thought of dealing with a toddler when you're hungover.

Laura Willoughby MBE, founder of the world’s largest mindful drinking movement, Club Soda, explains, "Ultimately, we all know alcohol is not great for us. Cutting down won’t do us any harm and finding a nice drink to fill that gap helps with your moderation targets." She adds, "Alcoholic wine is different to other alcohol because it is still, meaning we can drink it quicker, and once a bottle is open it is easy to finish. With a much higher ABV than beer (often near the 15% mark), we can end drunker than we realise. When it’s time to change, many people find wine the most challenging drink to cut down or quit."

But non-alcoholic wine isn't just for those who've decided to give up the booze for good. Sometimes drinking every weekend just isn't practical for a busy parent, which is why you might want to consider trying some low and no options this festive season. We've tested 12 of the best alcoholic wines on offer and rated them by their taste, smell and appearance, so you know which booze-free bottle to take to your next festive gathering.

How we tested the best non-alcoholic wine

We handpicked all of the non-alcoholic wines included in this list and conducted our own taste tests, to make sure every product is one that we would choose to drink ourselves.

Just like we would if we were testing alcoholic wine, we served each of these drinks at their recommended temperatures too, and took into account not only the taste, but the smell, colour and ingredients as well.

And each pick has the seal of approval from Goodto Family Editor, Stephanie Lowe, who's been sober for over a year now. "I'm a mum-of-one and I've been sober for 18 months now. In that time I've nervously navigated big celebrations (Hello 40!), boring social situations and the long old festive period all with the help of alcohol-free drinks," she explains.

"I've tried the majority so you don't have to, read this tried and tested and avoid wasting your money while declaring 'it's just fruit juice really'. Plus, I know it's annoying but even in the world of alcohol-free you get what you pay for, and yes it stings when 0% 'wine' costs the same as 14% wine, but trust me when I say it's worth it."

12 best non-alcoholic wines, tried and tested

Best non-alcoholic red wines

Not Guilty Red Blend Check Amazon Best non-alcoholic red wine overall Pair with: Cheeses and charcuterie Unlike some of the non-alcoholic reds on our list, this drink is a 'red blend', rather than made with specific grape. And thought red wine is notoriously hard to mimic with non-alcoholic options, this full-bodied booze-free option has enough dryness to give it a convincing taste. Our tester said, "Of all the non-alcoholic wine options, I usually find red the most disappointing, as it usually just tastes like grape juice. However, I was pleasantly surprised by this option. It's still pretty sweet, but you can taste the tannins and it gives you that slight cotton mouth feel of real red wine." Mcguigan Zero Shiraz Check Amazon Best sweet red Pair with: Red meat dishes and pizza Australian winemakers are perhaps best known for Shiraz, so if there was anyone best placed to make an alcohol-free version it would be Aussie company McGuigan. Their 0% Shiraz is full-flavoured, and our tester gave it a very respectable four and a half stars. "This non-alcoholic red didn't have the dryness that I liked about its Not Guilty counterpart - it was sweeter and sharper, and definitely felt more like a soft drink - though it was still very tasty." Eisberg Alcohol Free Merlot Check Amazon Best dry red Pair with: Grilled meat This fruity, aromatic merlot is full-bodied, lush and velvety with intense plum and blackberry flavours. Of all the red we tried, this one smelled the most like 'real' wine, although the scent wasn't as strong as its alcoholic counterparts. Our tester said, "For those who want to steer away from wines that taste sweet, I'd recommend the Eisberg Merlot. The flavour isn't as strong as some of the other wines I tried, it's much more subtle. At the same time, it lacks the flavour of tannins that the McGuigan and Not Guilty wines have."

Best non-alcoholic white wines