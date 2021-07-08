The health benefits of alcohol: Can booze really be good for you?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few years, we’ve all be told about how some types of alcohol have major health benefits.

Gin wards off hay fever, beer can help your heart function better and lower cholesterol and red wine is actually good for you because it contains powerful antioxidants. The list goes on and on. And while we all want to be told that our weekend tipple is actually having a positive effect on our health rather than an overwhelmingly negative one, the increasing numbers of people giving up alcohol for good would suggest that this isn’t necessarily true.

To put these claims to the test, we’ve asked the experts. Hannah Braye is a nutritional therapist at Bio Kult. Leyla Moudden is a naturopath and the director of education at Enzymedica UK.

Are there any health benefits of alcohol?

Claim: Alcohol lowers the risk of heart issues

Some studies suggest that moderate drinking has a possible link to a lower risk of heart disease. This claim largely comes from a joint study from the University of Cambridge and University College London. They found that those with consistent drinking patterns might benefit from cardio-protective effects, reducing the risk of heart and circulatory issues, such as angina, heart attacks, heart failure, or strokes.

What the experts say:

Leyla says, “The compound resveratrol found in wine has an affinity for the heart system of the body and seems to have a protective effect on heart muscle. Resveratrol may also have a LDL cholesterol and inflammation lowering effect, which means less likelihood of blood clotting.”

But she adds, “The links are not set in stone. Different studies will have different results based on the dose and quality of resveratrol used. In studies on the benefits of resveratrol on heart health, extremely potent versions of resveratrol are used. These cannot be compared to the amount found in a glass of red wine.

“Red wine alone, with no other changes, is more likely to increase the chances of chronic disease. This is because you would be consuming more negatives than positives. Like all good things, moderation is key.”

Also, the Cambridge study found that the positive effect was given to people who drank moderately in a consistent way. Not people who had unstable drinking patterns. So to benefit from the effects you should space out your alcohol consumption across a week, rather than ‘save up’ your units for the weekend and bingeing in one go.

Claim: Alcohol can help you live longer

Studies have found that women who drink a glass of wine every day have a lower risk of all-cause mortality than those who drink alcohol less frequently.

A study from the American College of Cardiology found that a glass of wine each day could reduce your risk of developing diseases and illnesses by 25 per cent. Further studies have also found drinking moderate amounts of gin also has many health benefits, which also can also help you live longer.

What the experts say:

As with most things in life, the evidence on this isn’t black and white. Alcohol, in many ways, has been proven to shorten your life span with the risks it comes with. Binge drinking over a long period of time has been associated with liver cancer, cirrhosis and other illnesses.

Hannah explains, “Moderation appears to be key as many studies indicate that moderate intake (up to 1 drink a day), is actually associated with a lower risk of conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, gallstones, cognitive decline, and all-cause mortality.”

She adds, “Preferred alcohol-type has also been shown to affect health outcomes. Wine in particular has been identified as perhaps the most beneficial alcohol choice, since rates of cardiovascular disease and/or related deaths and cancer appear to be lowest for wine drinkers compared to those who drink beer or spirits. However, wine drinkers have also been shown to have generally healthier lifestyles and socio-economic status, which may also play a role.

Claim: Red wine contains powerful antioxidants

Talking about the health benefits of red wine, red wine contains a powerful heart-healthy, anti-cancer and anti-ageing antioxidant called resveratrol. It’s also believed that this antioxidant helps to protect the skin against UV damage.

What the experts say:

“The beneficial health effects of regular moderate consumption of red wine are likely due to the polyphenol content,” Hannah says.

“These polyphenols act as antioxidants, preventing cellular damage and counteracting the pro-oxidant effect of ethanol. Beverages that have low concentrations of phenolic compounds, such as white wine, beer, or spirits on the other hand, are more likely to have unbeneficial pro-oxidant effects. The polyphenols found in red wine may also have a beneficial effect of our gut bacteria. Studies have found moderate consumption of red wine to increase levels of beneficial bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus species and butyrate-producing bacteria (which protect against leaky gut) at the expense of less desirable groups of bacteria, which produce more endotoxins.”

As always though, moderation is key. She adds, “Interestingly, evidence suggests that eating a diet high in fibre and taking a live bacteria supplement, such as Bio-Kult Advanced Multi-Strain Formulation may offer some protection to gut bacteria and the liver from excess alcohol consumption.”

Claim: Alcohol doesn’t cause acne and other skin conditions

So far, scientists haven’t found a direct link between alcohol consumption and the creation of acne on the body. They’ve also found that alcohol doesn’t directly worsen the condition. As a result, many people believe that alcohol consumption doesn’t have any impact on the skin’s condition.

What the experts say:

Alcohol certainly has a huge impact on your skin and it’s not one of the health benefits of alcohol.

If you suffer with acne, the general consensus is to limit how much alcohol you drink. One of the major reasons for this is because alcohol makes you dehydrated. This causes huge problems in the body and eventually leads to breakouts of acne. Research suggests this is because dehydration causes the sebaceous glads in the skin to create excess oil, which in turn leads to oily skin and breakouts as a result.

But Leyla also points to the mountains of evidence that suggest alcohol has a negative effect on the skin in general, not just when it comes to acne. In the short term, it makes skin dry, dull and it enlarges pores. In the long term, overconsumption of alcohol leads to a loss of elasticity in the skin. This creates wrinkles and sagging skin.

Claim: Booze improves cognitive function

A study from the University of Exeter found that those who drank after studying performed better at recalling new information.

It’s thought that alcohol consumption can improve brain power, including memory and cognitive function, as alcohol causes the hippocampus (the part of the brain associated with memory) to transfer new information to long-term information, heightening the chances of us logging something new. ‘It is also why we often reveal embarrassing stories about ourselves when we’ve had a drink!’ says Sarah.

What the experts say:

While a raging hangover (for which there are very few cures) is certainly not one of the health benefits of alcohol, some types of alcohol can improve your memory.

Red wine, for instance, contains resveratrol which protects cells in our brains. So, Leyla says, “Any compound that protects cells will improve all function – including brain function.”

Also, she says, as red wine can provide an amount of resveratrol in the diet. This is especially useful if the person is not eating other sources of the compound, like grapes and berries. But once again, the benefits of the compound in red wine have to be balanced out. Alcohol certainly has a damaging effect.