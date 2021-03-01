We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

How often do you look up to a celebrity and think they were born with a dazzling celebrity smile? One look at our celebrity teeth: before and after veneers and whitening and you’ll notice that’s certainly not the case and even celebrities have dental issues too!

So your privacy might be restricted and you life live in the spotlight – much to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dismay, who moved to America to get away from it – but one perk of being famous is you can usually afford high-end dental work. We’re talking veneers, professional whitening – the lot.

Most of our favourite stars have had more than a little helping hand to get those gleaming, white celebrity teeth – often having had veneers fitted and whitening treatments done to ensure their smile sparkles. After all, who wants to be caught on camera with a crooked grin?

Celebrities such as George Clooney, Tom Cruise and even Kylie Minogue have all undergone a smile makeover, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

Once you’ve seen these celebrity teeth: before and after, you won’t believe the difference a little dental work can have…

Celebrity teeth: before and after veneers and whitening

Judy Murray’s teeth

Andy Murray’s mum had a new set of pearly whites fitted just before appearing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014. And Judy’s celebrity teeth are as bright as Andy’s tennis whites!

On her new gnashers, Judy told Radio Times, “Getting my teeth done was a big thing for me because I?m really terrified of the dentist and I desperately needed a lot of work. In the past couple of years, though, I’ve had more time and money and I’ve started to take better care of my appearance.”

Before

After

Victoria Beckham’s teeth

Victoria Beckham may have given her teeth the ultimate whitening makeover since her days in the Spice Girls, but the fashion designer is well-known for rarely flashing her celebrity teeth in public.

But, it’s something she’s working on as Victoria, 46 – who recently confessed she doesn’t have many friends – continues to let her guard down with her adoring fans.

“The not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now,” she recently confessed. “There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content.”

Before

After

Philip Schofield’s teeth

It’s safe to say This Morning star, Philip Schofield – who recently revealed he was in the “darkest place” after coming out as gay – looked pretty different when he made his television debut in the eighties.

Back then, Philip sported brown hair and a dodgy smile. But, with his career sky-rocketing, Philip soon had his teeth sorted and now sports a brighter-than-bright set which almost match his hair.

Before

After

Tom Cruise’s teeth

Tom is another A-lister to have given his celebrity teeth a makeover. The Top Gun star now has a picture-perfect Hollywood smile – and don’t we love to see it!

Before

After

Ronan Keating’s teeth

The Boyzone star – who recently opened up about co-parenting – was once a fresh-faced pop star with average teeth. But, the singer promptly got his teeth transformed into a dazzling white set before he rose to fame in the early 90s.

Before

After

Kylie Minogue’s teeth

Everyone knows Kylie Minogue’s got amazing celebrity teeth, but it hasn’t always been that way. The pint-sized pop princess – who recently found love with Paul Solomons – always had straight teeth, but she’s made sure her gnashers have stayed bright white since she started on Neighbours all that time ago.

Before

After

Geri Horner’s teeth

Geri Halliwell, now Horner, is another Spice Girl to transform her smile from goofy to gorgeous. Geri’s celebrity teeth: before and after transformation means she now sports brilliant white and perfectly formed teeth.

Before

After

Cher Lloyd’s teeth

Cher Lloyd is certainly looking more polished with her new gnashers. The 20-year-old star, who shot to fame after appearing on the seventh series of the UK X Factor, has been busy making it big in America, and it seems she’s had a set of all-American pearly white veneers to complete her transformation. Cher – who recently opened up about her secret family heartache – has previously spoken about how much she disliked her teeth, once telling Alan Carr, “I hate them, I look like a complete and utter rabbit.”

Before After

Kate Beckinsale’s teeth

Brit beauty Kate Beckinsale hasn’t always had the perfect Hollywood smile. Not that you’d think it now, but back in her younger days the actress – who was admitted to hospital with a ruptured ovarian cyst recently – had a much more girl-next door set of teeth!

Before

After

Tulisa’s teeth

A stint on the X Factor clearly spurred N-Dubz singer, Tulisa, into action when she got a set of £12k veneers fitted just before the show. What a transformation!

Before

After

Simon Cowell’s teeth

Same hair, same tan but one crucial difference, Simon Cowell’s teeth are at least 20 shades whiter since his meteoric rise to fame.

The X Factor star – who is in talks with Netflix for a whole host of new TV shows – also had new veneers fitted last year. The father-of-one wanted “more streamlined and thinner” veneers, after breaking his back.

Before

After

George Clooney’s teeth

Yep that’s right, even George “gorgeous” Clooney wasn’t born with perfect teeth. The Hollywood A-lister’s celebrity teeth: before and after transformation includes the whole lot – veneers and a heavy dose of whitening.

Before

After

Catherine Zeta-Jones’s teeth

Welsh wonder Catherine Zeta Jones has always had good teeth. But, since her first hit role in the late 80s, her teeth have got brighter and whiter.

Before

After

Nicola Roberts’ teeth

Check out Nicola’s Hollywood smile makeover! The Girls Aloud star has come a long way from her days in the group and has had her teeth straightened and whitened after wearing an invisible brace for a year.

We most recently saw Nicola’s amazing teeth transformation on The Masked Singer 2021 – when she returned, having won the series in 2020.

Before

After

Niall Horan’s teeth

Looks like the One Direction star has had some dental work since he shot to fame on the X Factor! The singer, who was only 16 when he appeared on the show, had braces fitted in 2010 and since having them removed 15 months later – he can’t stop smiling!

The star, who has enjoyed massive success with his bandmates since the show, is proof of how important it is to look after your teeth. Braces might not be pleasant, but they’re worth it when you’re left with a dazzling grin like this.

Before

After

Cheryl Cole’s teeth

We’ve been obsessed with Cheryl’s dazzling set of pearly whites since her days on The X Factor, but she hasn’t always had a bright white smile.

In fact, before she hit the big time with Girls Aloud, her teeth looked rather different!

Before

After

Gordon Ramsay’s teeth

He may have always been pretty good in the kitchen – check out his recipes here – but Gordon Ramsay didn’t always have bright white perfect teeth. Over the years, the TV chef’s teeth have only gotten whiter!

Gordon recently came under fire for insulting a woman’s teeth during his appearance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Before

After

Demi Moore’s teeth

We couldn’t believe it when we saw what Demi Moore’s teeth used to look like. The actress – who has been isolating with ex-husband Bruce Willis – now sports a gleaming set of white teeth, that she’s all too happy to show off. Lets face it, we would show them off too if our teeth looked like that!

Before

After

Zac Efron’s teeth

We could barely believe our eyes when we remembered what High School Musical hunk Zac Efron’s teeth used to look like when he shot to fame. Zac’s gappy smile has been quickly transformed into a gleaming and gorgeous set of pearly whites.

Before

After

Nicolas Cage’s teeth

It’s a well known fact that Nicolas Cage – who recently divorced his fourth wife after four days – has had veneers, and it’s thanks to them that the The Rock actor has had an epic celebrity teeth glow up.

Nicolas had his stained and gappy gnashers upgraded Hollywood style.

Before

After

Cher’s teeth

She’s always been a stunner but the singer needed quite a bit of work to get her crooked smile straightened. She’s since had her teeth sorted and whitened.

Before

After

Video of the Week

David Bowie’s teeth

David Bowie’s teeth were a little crooked before the singer hit the big time. Lucky for him, he splashed out on a brand new stain-free set, before his tragic death in 2016.

Before

After