The Jane Plan Diet recipes: 5 filling and delicious meals to try

Curious about The Jane Plan and what recipes it involves? We’ve rounded-up five of the best (and tastiest) below.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are you’ve heard about The Jane Plan Diet – a delivery service with a difference. Unlike regular recipe box services, it prioritises health and weight loss, with the delicious and diverse door-delivered meals being a fast-working diet that helps you to keep on track of your body goals. Even when you think you’re too busy too!
We’ve compiled some of nutritionist Jane Michell’s mouthwatering dinner options below – with each one promising a nourishing and satisfying four servings.
Sign up to The Jane Plan today – and save £10 a month when you quote GTK25
The Jane Plan Diet recipes:
1. Outstanding Veg Lasagne
Ingredients:
Filling
- Small Butternut squash, (850g)
- 60g Parmesan cheese, (or vegetarian hard cheese)
- 100g Cheddar cheese
- 100g baby spinach
- 350g fresh lasagne sheets
- 100g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes
White Sauce
- 20g dried porcini
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 250g mixed mushrooms
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 500ml single cream
- 50g Parmesan, (or vegetarian hard cheese)
Veg Ragu
- 2 carrots
- 2 onions
- a few sprigs each of fresh thyme, rosemary, sage tied into a bundle with string
- 2 sticks of celery
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 800g (or two tins) of quality plum tomatoes
- 800g (or two tins) of beans such as cannellini, borlotti, haricot
- 2 courgettes
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4.
- For the base of your white sauce, just cover the dried porcini with boiling kettle water and leave to rehydrate.
- Halve the squash. Scoop out, wash and reserve the seeds. Drain and pat dry, then place onto a tray, drizzle with oil, and sea salt and black pepper.
- Roughly chop each squash into 8 chunky wedges, then toss on a large tray with a little olive oil, salt, pepper and a good pinch of chilli flakes. Roast for 1 hour, or until golden, adding the tray of seeds for the last 30 minutes.
- For the ragù, peel the onion and carrots, trim the celery, then chop it all into 1cm dice and place in a large casserole pan with 2 tablespoon of olive oil. Cook on a medium heat for 20 minutes, or until softened, stirring occasionally. Tie the herb sprigs together with string and add to the pan for a few minutes. Chop courgettes into chucky squares and add, stir until soft.
- Tip in the tomatoes, breaking them up with the back of a wooden spoon, then pour in 2 tins’ worth of water. Leave to tick away for 30 minutes, then drain and add the beans. Cook for a further 30 minutes, or until thickened and reduced.
- For the white sauce, peel and finely slice the garlic, and clean and finely slice the mushrooms. Pick and finely chop the herbs.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan, add the garlic for 1 minute, then add the herbs, mushrooms and a pinch of salt and pepper, then cook until just starting to colour, stirring regularly.
- Add the porcini and soaking liquor (leaving any gritty bits behind), leave to bubble and cook away, then turn the heat down to low, stir in the single cream and cook gently for a few minutes. Remove from the heat, finely grate and stir in the veggie friendly Parmesan.
- To assemble the lasagne, grate the Cheddar and the Parmesan. Remove the herb bundle from the ragù, stir in the Parmesan, then generously spoon 2 ladle-fuls into the bottom of a 25cm x 30cm lasagne dish. Drizzle over 2 tablespoons of white sauce, tear over a quarter of the squash, scatter over a handful of spinach, and top with a layer of pasta. Repeat 3 further times, finishing with the remaining creamy sauce.
- Using a spatula, loosen the edges (this will push some of the sauce down the sides for bonus flavour!), then top with the grated Cheddar.
- Slice up the tomatoes, quickly toss in olive oil, dot over the top, then bake in the oven for 45 minutes, or until golden and bubbling.
- Once cooked, remove the lasagne from the oven and leave to stand for 30 minutes. Serve with a fresh, seasonal salad! Enjoy!
2. Decadent Butternut Squash Risotto
Ingredients:
- 1 Butternut Squash
- 2 Garlic Cloves
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 10 – 15 Sage leaves, roughly chopped
- 50g Butter (unsalted preferably)
- 2 Glasses of white wine
- 400g Risotto Rice (arborio)
- 1 Onion (or 2 shallots)
- Parmesan cheese to serve
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Chop the butternut squash into 8 wedges/chunks and coat in olive oil, chopped garlic, half the chopped sage leaves, salt and pepper. Put in the heated oven for 40-50 or until soft when prodded with a fork.
- Once cooked, scrape the butternut squash flesh away from it’s skin, lightly mash with a fork.
- Saute the chopped onion and a garlic clove in the olive oil and a knob of butter. Add the rice and stir until all grains are coated. Then add the two glasses of wine and stir until liquid is absorbed.
- Next, add the stock a ladle full at a time, waiting inbetween each ladle for the liquid to be absorbed into the rice. Make sure the heat is on low, add the rest of the chopped sage and some salt and pepper to taste. After about 15-20 the rice should be cooked and a loose but creamy texture should be had by the mixture.
- Turn off the heat and add the butternut squash and parmesan. If the texture is too thick add a little more butter to loosen.
- Serve with a salad of rocket and enjoy!
3. Roasted Veg Salad with Halloumi
Ingredients:
- 350g Beetroot cut into wedges
- 500g Carrots cut into thick slices
- 250g Red Onions sliced
- 250g Asparagus
- 1 Tbsp cumin seeds
- 3 Tbsp Coconut Oil (or Olive Oil)
- 250g Halloumi Cheese (sliced into 8)
- Juice + Zest 1 lime
- 25g Parsley (or herb of your choice, Corriander is also nice)
- 100g Rocket for garnish
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200 celcius. Place chopped vegetables, cumin seeds and oil in roasting tray and toss together. Roast for 35-40 minutes until soft.
- Heat 1 Tbsp oil in non-stick frying pan and place Halloumi in when hot. Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes until golden.
- Place roasted vegetables in a large bowl. Place Halloumi over Veg and pour lime juice, zest, olive oil and parsley.
- Divide between 4 plates with a handful of rocket each and serve warm!
4. Lentil & Butternut Squash Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 medium butternut squash
- 2 red bell peppers (sliced)
- 1 leek (sliced)
- 1 white onion (diced)
- 3 cloves of garlic (finely diced)
- 1tsp of turmeric
- 1tsp of chilli flakes
- 2-3tbsp of olive oil
- 1 ½ cups of red lentils (rinsed)
- 1.5 litres of vegetable stock
- Black pepper & sea salt
- 1 tsp of pumpkin seeds
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Top and tail the butternut squash and remove the seeds. Dice into cubes and add to a mixing bowl along with2 tbsp of olive oil, 1tsp of turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and sea salt. Mix well to coat the diced squash. Place on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 20 minutes.
- Toast the pumpkin seeds for a few minutes, be careful not to leave too long, they don’t take long in a hot oven.
- Chop the onion and leek finely and sauté in the pan with a little olive oil. Slice the red pepper and add to the pan along with the vegetable stock and lentils. Simmer for 15 minutes. Once the squash is roasted add to the pot and continue to simmer for a further 10-15 until the lentils are cooked.
- Once finished, allow to cool slightly, puree soup using your preferred method. Use a hand blender and puree soup right in the pot until desired consistency. Or you can puree in your blender or food processor, this method may take two or three batches to complete. Add extra water as needed for desired thickness.
- Serve with a tsp of toasted pumpkin seeds and enjoy!
Slow-Cooked Oriental Pork with Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp Chinese five-spice powder
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 8 tbsp soy sauce
- 4 tbsp dry sherry
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1kg boneless pork loin
- 1cm fresh root ginger (peeled and grated)
- 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
- 2 large sweet potatoes (peeled and cut into chunks)
- 3 large carrots, cut into chunks
- ½ – 1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks
- Sea salt
Method:
- Start preparations in the morning. Put the five-spice powder in a bowl and add 1 tbsp of olive oil, the soy sauce, sherry and sugar, and the salt to taste.
- Mix well and then rub the mixture all over the pork. Put the pork in the fridge to marinate during the day.
- When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 200°C/ Gas 6 and put the pork in a roasting tin. Roast for 1 hour.
- Put the remaining olive oil in a large bowl and add the ginger and chilli flakes. Add the sweet potatoes, carrots and butternut squash, then toss to coat in the oil. When the meat has cooked for an hour, put the vegetables in another roasting tin at the top of the oven, above the pork. Roast the pork and vegetables for 45 minutes or until the pork is cooked through.
- Remove pork from the oven, cover with foil and leave to rest for 15 minutes. Leave the vegetables to continue roasting, if needed until golden. Serve the vegetables with the pork.