The Jane Plan Diet recipes: 5 filling and delicious meals to try

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Curious about The Jane Plan and what recipes it involves? We’ve rounded-up five of the best (and tastiest) below.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are you’ve heard about The Jane Plan Diet – a delivery service with a difference. Unlike regular recipe box services, it prioritises health and weight loss, with the delicious and diverse door-delivered meals being a fast-working diet that helps you to keep on track of your body goals. Even when you think you’re too busy too!

We’ve compiled some of nutritionist Jane Michell’s mouthwatering dinner options below – with each one promising a nourishing and satisfying four servings.

Sign up to The Jane Plan today – and save £10 a month when you quote GTK25

The Jane Plan Diet recipes:

1. Outstanding Veg Lasagne

Ingredients:

Filling

Small Butternut squash, (850g)

60g Parmesan cheese, (or vegetarian hard cheese)

100g Cheddar cheese

100g baby spinach

350g fresh lasagne sheets

100g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes

White Sauce

20g dried porcini

4 cloves of garlic

250g mixed mushrooms

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh thyme

500ml single cream

50g Parmesan, (or vegetarian hard cheese)

Veg Ragu

2 carrots

2 onions

a few sprigs each of fresh thyme, rosemary, sage tied into a bundle with string

2 sticks of celery

2 fresh bay leaves

800g (or two tins) of quality plum tomatoes

800g (or two tins) of beans such as cannellini, borlotti, haricot

2 courgettes

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4. For the base of your white sauce, just cover the dried porcini with boiling kettle water and leave to rehydrate. Halve the squash. Scoop out, wash and reserve the seeds. Drain and pat dry, then place onto a tray, drizzle with oil, and sea salt and black pepper. Roughly chop each squash into 8 chunky wedges, then toss on a large tray with a little olive oil, salt, pepper and a good pinch of chilli flakes. Roast for 1 hour, or until golden, adding the tray of seeds for the last 30 minutes. For the ragù, peel the onion and carrots, trim the celery, then chop it all into 1cm dice and place in a large casserole pan with 2 tablespoon of olive oil. Cook on a medium heat for 20 minutes, or until softened, stirring occasionally. Tie the herb sprigs together with string and add to the pan for a few minutes. Chop courgettes into chucky squares and add, stir until soft. Tip in the tomatoes, breaking them up with the back of a wooden spoon, then pour in 2 tins’ worth of water. Leave to tick away for 30 minutes, then drain and add the beans. Cook for a further 30 minutes, or until thickened and reduced. For the white sauce, peel and finely slice the garlic, and clean and finely slice the mushrooms. Pick and finely chop the herbs. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan, add the garlic for 1 minute, then add the herbs, mushrooms and a pinch of salt and pepper, then cook until just starting to colour, stirring regularly. Add the porcini and soaking liquor (leaving any gritty bits behind), leave to bubble and cook away, then turn the heat down to low, stir in the single cream and cook gently for a few minutes. Remove from the heat, finely grate and stir in the veggie friendly Parmesan. To assemble the lasagne, grate the Cheddar and the Parmesan. Remove the herb bundle from the ragù, stir in the Parmesan, then generously spoon 2 ladle-fuls into the bottom of a 25cm x 30cm lasagne dish. Drizzle over 2 tablespoons of white sauce, tear over a quarter of the squash, scatter over a handful of spinach, and top with a layer of pasta. Repeat 3 further times, finishing with the remaining creamy sauce. Using a spatula, loosen the edges (this will push some of the sauce down the sides for bonus flavour!), then top with the grated Cheddar. Slice up the tomatoes, quickly toss in olive oil, dot over the top, then bake in the oven for 45 minutes, or until golden and bubbling. Once cooked, remove the lasagne from the oven and leave to stand for 30 minutes. Serve with a fresh, seasonal salad! Enjoy!

2. Decadent Butternut Squash Risotto

Ingredients:

1 Butternut Squash

2 Garlic Cloves

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

10 – 15 Sage leaves, roughly chopped

50g Butter (unsalted preferably)

2 Glasses of white wine

400g Risotto Rice (arborio)

1 Onion (or 2 shallots)

Parmesan cheese to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C. Chop the butternut squash into 8 wedges/chunks and coat in olive oil, chopped garlic, half the chopped sage leaves, salt and pepper. Put in the heated oven for 40-50 or until soft when prodded with a fork. Once cooked, scrape the butternut squash flesh away from it’s skin, lightly mash with a fork. Saute the chopped onion and a garlic clove in the olive oil and a knob of butter. Add the rice and stir until all grains are coated. Then add the two glasses of wine and stir until liquid is absorbed. Next, add the stock a ladle full at a time, waiting inbetween each ladle for the liquid to be absorbed into the rice. Make sure the heat is on low, add the rest of the chopped sage and some salt and pepper to taste. After about 15-20 the rice should be cooked and a loose but creamy texture should be had by the mixture. Turn off the heat and add the butternut squash and parmesan. If the texture is too thick add a little more butter to loosen. Serve with a salad of rocket and enjoy!

3. Roasted Veg Salad with Halloumi

Ingredients:

350g Beetroot cut into wedges

500g Carrots cut into thick slices

250g Red Onions sliced

250g Asparagus

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

3 Tbsp Coconut Oil (or Olive Oil)

250g Halloumi Cheese (sliced into 8)

Juice + Zest 1 lime

25g Parsley (or herb of your choice, Corriander is also nice)

100g Rocket for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 200 celcius. Place chopped vegetables, cumin seeds and oil in roasting tray and toss together. Roast for 35-40 minutes until soft. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in non-stick frying pan and place Halloumi in when hot. Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes until golden. Place roasted vegetables in a large bowl. Place Halloumi over Veg and pour lime juice, zest, olive oil and parsley. Divide between 4 plates with a handful of rocket each and serve warm!

4. Lentil & Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash

2 red bell peppers (sliced)

1 leek (sliced)

1 white onion (diced)

3 cloves of garlic (finely diced)

1tsp of turmeric

1tsp of chilli flakes

2-3tbsp of olive oil

1 ½ cups of red lentils (rinsed)

1.5 litres of vegetable stock

Black pepper & sea salt

1 tsp of pumpkin seeds

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Top and tail the butternut squash and remove the seeds. Dice into cubes and add to a mixing bowl along with2 tbsp of olive oil, 1tsp of turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and sea salt. Mix well to coat the diced squash. Place on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Toast the pumpkin seeds for a few minutes, be careful not to leave too long, they don’t take long in a hot oven. Chop the onion and leek finely and sauté in the pan with a little olive oil. Slice the red pepper and add to the pan along with the vegetable stock and lentils. Simmer for 15 minutes. Once the squash is roasted add to the pot and continue to simmer for a further 10-15 until the lentils are cooked. Once finished, allow to cool slightly, puree soup using your preferred method. Use a hand blender and puree soup right in the pot until desired consistency. Or you can puree in your blender or food processor, this method may take two or three batches to complete. Add extra water as needed for desired thickness. Serve with a tsp of toasted pumpkin seeds and enjoy!

Slow-Cooked Oriental Pork with Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Chinese five-spice powder

3 tbsp olive oil

8 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp dry sherry

2 tbsp brown sugar

1kg boneless pork loin

1cm fresh root ginger (peeled and grated)

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 large sweet potatoes (peeled and cut into chunks)

3 large carrots, cut into chunks

½ – 1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks

Sea salt

Method: