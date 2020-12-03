We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Jane Plan diet is popular with many because of its convenient delivery service. This means you can't be tempted by treats when you do the shopping because your meals come straight to your door!

The Jane Plan diet involves getting your meals delivered straight to your door and is described as an easy, effective weight loss programme which can be tailored to suit your needs.

Because let’s be honest, when it comes to diets we’ve often found it can be easy to treat ourselves to a day off, which turns into a week off and, well, you know the drill. This makes the Jane Plan’s structure of having a delivery service is so appealing. No naughty treats delivered = no way of getting our hands on them. Simple right?

The Jane Plan was developed by nutritionist and weight-loss expert, Jane Michell. Jane actually started out by creating meals for friends (from Waitrose ingredients, no less!) when she realised there was a gap in the market for easy, yet healthy and wholesome diet food. And the best bit? There’s not a fad in sight.

By calorie controlling each portion and offering healthy meals and snacks, Jane has helped thousands of people shed the pounds. In fact, Jane herself used the diet to lose weight, and has remained happy with her shape ever since.

What is the Jane Plan Diet?

Jane Plan is a diet delivery service, with a mentor support aspect too. Meals are delivered to your door, and include breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. You then add some fresh fruit or veggies of your own before ‘heating and eating’ the meals for a quick and easy answer to the usual hunger pangs a diet can bring.

How does it work?

It’s not rocket science, the Jane Plan Diet goes back to basics by counting calories and focusing on good old portion control – ultimately providing balanced meals.

And the message is simple, if you take in fewer calories than your body burns every day, you’ll lose weight. We always thought common sense is underrated when it comes to diets!

Who is the Jane Plan diet good for?

The Jane Plan is perfect if you don’t have a lot of time on your hands and are looking to lose weight, and keep it off, over a steady period of time.

There are men’s plans too, with added calories. So if you’re attempting to do a diet as a couple this could be perfect.

The plan can also be tailored, so if you have an allergy or specific requirement (like gluten free, for instance) the team at Jane Plan will be able to help put together a personalised menu for you.

What kind of results can I expect?

Weight loss obviously depends on a lot of factors, like how much you are aiming to loose, what your metabolism is like, how much time you have to exercise, etc. This being said Jane Plan does seem to get good results, with many users shedding the pounds. Here are just a few real life examples to give you an idea of how people have responded to Jane Plan.

The lovely Clare Combes, above left, did the gluten free Jane Plan diet with her partner and managed to shift 2 stone, dropping to a very enviable size 8. Doesn’t she look fab?

We also love Natasha Frampton’s story, above right. Natasha was told by her GP that she couldn’t be referred for IVF because of her weight. Previously 19 stone, Natasha lost an incredible 9 stone with Jane Plan. And the best part? Her baby was born in December.



At 57, Caroline lost a hefty 2.5 stone and looks amazing. Caroline says that Jane Plan helped her end a lifetime of yo-yo dieting and got her back to her old sporty self – ready to take on everything from mountaineering Everest to abseiling down Battersea Power Station. Rather you than us Caroline!

What are the pros?

Well, apart from the obvious – the above – you don’t have to think about what you’re going to have for your next meal. There’s no weighing, calculating or complicated tracking so it’s easy from the get-go.

Lots of people have reported huge weight loss and many love it so much that they stay on the plan even once they’ve achieved their goal weight, which can only be a good sign.

Success stories include celebrities like Chantelle Houghton who dropped from a size 16 to a size 10 while on Jane Plan

What are the cons?

It obviously wouldn’t suit a whole family, so it’s only really suitable if you’re still willing to cook a different meal for the kids. That said, the veggie side dishes you make to accompany your meal would definitely be good for the kids too, so you could still share some elements of the same meals.

It’s not a quick fix either and does require you to be strict most of the time. The plan is about lasting results not dropping a dress size overnight.

How much does the Jane Plan Diet cost?

Plans start from £7.10/a day and include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack.

What does a typical day look like?

Unlike lots of fashionable diets this isn’t about cutting out specific foods or drinking magic potions to help you lose weight overnight. You’ll recognise your favourites on the meal plan, like Thai chicken curry and cottage pie.

An example menu for a woman looks like this:

Breakfast: Toffee Pecan Granola or organic muesli with goji berries and cranberries

Lunch: Moroccan salad with wild salmon and bulgur wheat or curried sweet potato and butternut squash soup

Dinner: Massaman pork curry or slow cooked beef in ale with a side of root vegetable mash

Snack: Spicy ginger cookie or a luxury chocolate bar

Jane Plan recipes

Outstanding Veg Lasagne

Ingredients – Filling

Small Butternut squash, (850g)

60g Parmesan cheese, (or vegetarian hard cheese)

100g Cheddar cheese

100g baby spinach

350g fresh lasagne sheets

100g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes

White Sauce

20g dried porcini

4 cloves of garlic

250g mixed mushrooms

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh thyme

500ml single cream

50g Parmesan, (or vegetarian hard cheese)

Veg Ragu

2 carrots

2 onions

2 sticks of celery

a few sprigs each of fresh thyme, rosemary, sage tied into a bundle with string

2 fresh bay leaves

2 x 400 g tins of quality plum tomatoes

2 x 400 g tins of tins of beans such as cannellini, borlotti, haricot

2 courgettes

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4. For the base of your white sauce, just cover the dried porcini with boiling kettle water and leave to rehydrate. Halve the squash. Scoop out, wash and reserve the seeds. Drain and pat dry, then place onto a tray, drizzle with oil, and sea salt and black pepper. Roughly chop each squash into 8 chunky wedges, then toss on a large tray with a little olive oil, salt, pepper and a good pinch of chilli flakes. Roast for 1 hour, or until golden, adding the tray of seeds for the last 30 minutes. For the ragù, peel the onion and carrots, trim the celery, then chop it all into 1cm dice and place in a large casserole pan with 2 tablespoon of olive oil. Cook on a medium heat for 20 minutes, or until softened, stirring occasionally. Tie the herb sprigs together with string and add to the pan for a few minutes. Chop courgettes into chucky squares and add, stir until soft. Tip in the tomatoes, breaking them up with the back of a wooden spoon, then pour in 2 tins’ worth of water. Leave to tick away for 30 minutes, then drain and add the beans. Cook for a further 30 minutes, or until thickened and reduced. For the white sauce, peel and finely slice the garlic, and clean and finely slice the mushrooms. Pick and finely chop the herbs. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan, add the garlic for 1 minute, then add the herbs, mushrooms and a pinch of salt and pepper, then cook until just starting to colour, stirring regularly. Add the porcini and soaking liquor (leaving any gritty bits behind), leave to bubble and cook away, then turn the heat down to low, stir in the single cream and cook gently for a few minutes. Remove from the heat, finely grate and stir in the veggie friendly Parmesan. To assemble the lasagne, grate the Cheddar and the Parmesan. Remove the herb bundle from the ragù, stir in the Parmesan, then generously spoon 2 ladle-fuls into the bottom of a 25cm x 30cm lasagne dish. Drizzle over 2 tablespoons of white sauce, tear over a quarter of the squash, scatter over a handful of spinach, and top with a layer of pasta. Repeat 3 further times, finishing with the remaining creamy sauce. Using a spatula, loosen the edges (this will push some of the sauce down the sides for bonus flavour!), then top with the grated Cheddar. Slice up the tomatoes, quickly toss in olive oil, dot over the top, then bake in the oven for 45 minutes, or until golden and bubbling. Once cooked, remove the lasagne from the oven and leave to stand for 30 minutes. Serve with a fresh, seasonal salad! Enjoy!

Decadent Butternut Squash Risotto

Ingredients:

1 Butternut Squash

2 Garlic Cloves

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

10 – 15 Sage leaves, roughly chopped

50g Butter (unsalted preferably)

2 Glasses of white wine

400g Risotto Rice (arborio)

1 Onion (or 2 shallots)

Parmesan cheese to serve.

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200oc.

2. Chop the butternut squash into 8 wedges/chunks and coat in olive oil, chopped garlic, half the chopped sage leaves, salt and pepper. Put in the heated oven for 40-50 or until soft when prodded with a fork.

3. Once cooked, scrape the butternut squash flesh away from it’s skin, lightly mash with a fork.

4. Saute the chopped onion and a garlic clove in the olive oil and a knob of butter. Add the rice and stir until all grains are coated. Add the two glasses of wine and stir until liquid is absorbed.

5. Add the stock a ladle full at a time, waiting inbetween each ladle for the liquid to be absorbed into the rice. Make sure the heat is on low, add the rest of the chopped sage and some salt and pepper to taste. After about 15-20 the rice should be cooked and a loose but creamy texture should be had by the mixture.

6. Turn off the heat and add the butternut squash and parmesan. If the texture is too thick add a little more butter to loosen.

7. Serve with a salad of rocket and enjoy!

Roasted Veg Salad with Halloumi

300 calories per serving!

Serves 4 / Prepare 15 minutes / Cook 30 minutes

Ingredients:

350g Beetroot cut into wedges

500g Carrots cut into thick slices

250g Red Onions sliced

250g Asparagus

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

3 Tbsp Coconut Oil (or Olive Oil)

250g Halloumi Cheese, sliced into 8

Juice + Zest 1 lime

25g Parsley (or herb of your choice, Corriander is also nice)

100g Rocket for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200 celcius. Place chopped vegetables, cumin seeds and oil in roasting tray and toss together. Roast for 35-40 minutes until soft.

2. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in non-stick frying pan and place Halloumi in when hot. Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes until golden.

3. Place roasted vegetables in a large bowl. Place Halloumi over Veg and pour lime juice, zest, olive oil and parsley. Divide between 4 plates with a handful of rocket each and serve warm!

Lentil & Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash

2 red bell peppers (sliced)

1 leek (sliced)

1 white onion (diced)

3 cloves of garlic (finely diced)

1tsp of turmeric

1tsp of chilli flakes

2-3tbsp of olive oil

1 ½ cups of red lentils (rinsed)

1.5 litres of vegetable stock

Black pepper & sea salt

1 tsp of pumpkin seeds

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Top and tail the butternut squash and remove the seeds. Dice into cubes and add to a mixing bowl along with2 tbsp of olive oil, 1tsp of turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and sea salt. Mix well to coat the diced squash. Place on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Toast the pumpkin seeds for a few minutes, be careful not to leave too long, they don’t take long in a hot oven.

Chop the onion and leek finely and sauté in the pan with a little olive oil. Slice the red pepper and add to the pan along with the vegetable stock and lentils. Simmer for 15 minutes. Once the squash is roasted add to the pot and continue to simmer for a further 10-15 until the lentils are cooked.

Once finished, allow to cool slightly, puree soup using your preferred method. Use a hand blender and puree soup right in the pot until desired consistency. Or you can puree in your blender or food processor, this method may take two or three batches to complete. Add extra water as needed for desired thickness.

Serve with a tsp of toasted pumpkin seeds and enjoy!

Slow-Cooked Oriental Pork with Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash

Serves 6

562 Cals per serving

Ingredients

2 tbsp Chinese five-spice powder

3 tbsp olive oil

8 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp dry sherry

2 tbsp brown sugar

1kg boneless pork loin 1cm fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

1 tsp dried chilli flakes 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

3 large carrots, cut into chunks

½ – 1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks

Sea salt

Method