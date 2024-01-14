Nurse explains why you should keep a red face cloth in your child’s first aid kit – and it’s so obvious when you think about it
This is one addition you should make to your first aid kit, particularly if you have young children – we'd never thought about it but it makes so much sense
It’s a good idea to keep a red cloth in your first aid kit if you have young children, a pediatric nurse has claimed.
When you have young children, it’s a good idea to know the basics of first aid and to keep a first aid kit nearby at all times. After all, if your child grazes their knee or has a temperature, you’ll want to have everything on hand to make them feel better. Bandages, plasters, painkillers, antiseptic spray – there’s something to help manage almost every ailment or injury whether it’s you or your child who needs some extra care.
But one thing it may not have occurred to you to keep in your family’s first aid kit is a red cloth. Yet, for pediatric nurse Sarah Hunstead, who runs the Instagram account CPR Kids, it’s a must-have.
Essentially, the reason for this is that it helps to hide the sight of blood, something that could be distressing for young children. As Hunstead explains, “If you or your little one don't like the sight of blood or if your little one completely freaks out at even a drop, these are a necessity.
“They can help with the fear and anxiety some little (and big) ones get from seeing blood, which helps to make dealing with nose bleeds or cuts easier. If your little one has regular nose bleeds and can't stand the sight of blood, stock up on a few!”
When you think about it, it makes perfect sense. And CPR Kids’ followers certainly seemed to agree, explaining that while they’d not considered the need for a red cloth previously, they’ll make sure they keep one in their first aid kits in future.
So, while we hope you won’t need to use it, why not put a red cloth or two in your first aid kit just in case?
For more health tips, here are 16 natural cold remedies suitable for all the family, and here’s how to cool a baby down.
