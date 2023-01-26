How often should you change your sheets? Here's what the experts say

It's difficult to know the answer to how often should you change your sheets, which is why we've asked the experts for their advice.

Let's be honest, washing your sheets isn't an enjoyable task, especially in the winter months. It's hard enough knowing how to dry clothes without a dryer (opens in new tab) when the weather's bad, and adding a huge fitted sheet into the mix doesn't help matters. But given we spend many hours each week sleeping on top of them, it's important to keep our sheets clean.

So, if you're a fan of Mrs Hinch cleaning tips (opens in new tab) and have been wondering how often you should clean this everyday item (opens in new tab), we've done all the research for you. As Georgia Metcalfe, founder of online bedroom retailer French Bedroom, says: "The fitted sheet is the most used and dirty part of a bed and can absorb things from our skin like oils and sweat, so it's important to wash yours regularly."

How often should you change your sheets?

The general consensus is that you should change your sheets once a week. Sleeping in the same sheets every night means they can rack up a serious collection of sweat, body oils, saliva, dirt from outside and more, so it's important you wash them frequently.

Joanna Ross, general manager of design at bedding brand Sheridan (opens in new tab) told us: "The rule of thumb is that it’s good to change your bed sheets once a week. If you aren’t sleeping on your mattress every night, then you might be able to stretch how often you wash your sheets to once a fortnight, but if you have pets and allow them to sleep on your bed then it’s worth considering washing your sheets more frequently than weekly. This will help if you have allergies or asthma as bed sheets can accumulate dust that will have an impact on how you sleep."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Metcalfe agrees, and advises changing your sheets every four to seven days. She adds: "If you suffer from allergies or allow pets to sleep on a bed it is more vital to do so, as they are likely to bring bugs and dirt from outside onto the linen. For those who tend to get very hot make sure to wash it around every four days."

You should also change your sheets more regularly if you or someone else you live with is feeling ill, as it could be contagious.

Reasons to change your sheets

It's been a week or more since you last changed your sheets

You or someone else in the house has allergies

You let your pets sleep in the beds

You or someone in the house suffers with night sweats

You or someone you live with is feeling ill

Your sheets looked stained or smell bad

You often eat in bed

You sleep naked

What happens if you don't change your sheets?

If you don't change your sheets regularly, you are exposing yourself to dirt and bacteria that can cause or trigger skin conditions. It's even possible to pick up an infection if you have a small cut on your body and are sleeping in dirty sheets.

Joanna explains, "Not washing your sheets regularly exposes you to fungi, bacteria, pollen, and animal dander that is commonly found on your bed sheets. Other things like bodily secretions, sweat and skin cells can linger on bedding and whilst these may not make you sick, they can trigger eczema or cause dermatitis so it’s better to be on the safe side and wash your bed linen more frequently."

Other effects of not changing your bed sheets frequently enough include allergy symptoms, poor sleep quality and your sheets starting to smell.

'Your bed needs to be clean!'Stacey Solomon has caused a stir by revealing she recommends washing your bed sheets once a week. So how often should you change your sheets?It's a heated debate! pic.twitter.com/NTu5Aa4DjfJanuary 25, 2023 See more

How to wash bed sheets

Read the product label first, to check for any specific care instructions. Wash bedding at 60 degrees, as this is the recommended temperature for killing germs Use a gentle detergent - if you have sensitive skin you might want to rinse the sheets twice Air dry your sheets when possible, as this is less costly and will avoid wrinkling them

Georgia Metcalfe adds: "If your sheets are made of silk, use a non-biological detergent specifically for silk as biological detergents can damage the grains. This should also be done on a much lower heat, at 30°C."

How to keep sheets clean between washes

Shower before bed

Remove make up before you go to sleep

Avoid eating or drinking in bed

Don't allow pets on your bed

Make sure recently washed sheets are completely dry before storing away

Keep your clean sheets in a dry space with good airflow

Another great tip is to let your mattress air in the morning before making your bed. Dust mites thrive in warmer environments, so letting your mattress air allows it to cool down and decreases the number of dust mites it attracts.

How often should you wash other bedding?

1. Pillows

Pillowcases should be washed once a week along with sheets, although you may want to consider washing them more often if you have oily hair, sometimes sleep in make up or apply a heavy moisturiser before bed.

The pillows themselves should be washed roughly every three months. Lucy Ackroyd (opens in new tab), head of design at towel and bedding manufacturer Christy told us: "Similar to bedding, pillows contain a build-up of sweat and dead skin. Most good quality ones will be able to endure several washes without going lumpy, but be sure to check the care label, as synthetic and feather pillows can be washed at slightly different temperatures."



To wash your pillows, Lucy advises, "In the washing machine, along with regular detergent, add around 200ml of distilled vinegar, as this will help to disinfect your pillows. You can add your favourite essential oils to prevent your pillows from holding on to the smell of the vinegar."



She adds: "If you have memory foam pillows, avoid using a washing machine and instead wash them by hand. Submerge the pillow in warm water, add a capful of detergent and wash the pillow by evenly distributing the detergent while massaging all the dirt out."

2. Duvets

Duvet covers should also be washed every week. Georgia Metcalfe says: "As duvet covers sit on top of the bed, dust and dirt will accumulate from day-to-day use. In colder spells, we clutch onto our covers to stay warm so if bacteria, dirt and grime are left on for long then it can cause them to smell, irritate skin and in some cases make you prone to illness."

Duvet inserts however should be cleaned every three months as they are protected by the cover. But while duvet covers do provide protection, thousands of dust mites can live on an insert after a few months.

You can machine was duvets, but getting a professional clean is far safer if it is made from down feathers. If cleaned at home, ensure to line dry it and use an anti-bacterial detergent.

Duvets can last as long as 15 to 20 years when used with a cover and washed or dry cleaned regularly, after this you should consider replacing them.

3. Blankets

Once every two weeks is a good guideline for washing your blankets. You don't need to wash them as frequently as your bedding if they spend less time in contact with your skin, but if you use them often it's still a good idea to give them a regular clean, as they will also build up bacteria and dust.

If you don't sleep with your blanket, and use it more for throwing over yourself when you're on the sofa watching TV, then you don't need to wash it so often - once a month should be fine.

But just like you should wash the bedding you use more frequently when you're sick, the same rule goes for your blankets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Mattresses

Georgia Metcalfe says: "Your mattress might be protected from elements by the sheet, but it is still important to clean a mattress." She recommends giving your mattress a clean every six months.

She explains, "To clean a mattress, first vacuum the surface to remove dust mites and debris that may be caught within it, and dab at any specific stains. Then apply baking soda and leave this to set for a few hours before vacuuming again to remove smells and moisture. Finally, spritz with an anti-bacterial spray and leave to dry and air before placing on your mattress protector and sheet."

It's recommended that you replace your mattress every eight years. This will ensure you continue to get a good night's sleep and prevent you from waking up feeling sore and stiff.

Video of the Week