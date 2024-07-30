Happiness expert reveals 5 mood-boosting steps even busy mums can fit into every day

A happiness expert has revealed 5 'simple' things everyone can do each day to feel happier - and they're easy to fit into any schedule, even those of busy mums!

With all the daily stresses of parenting; getting kids to their extracurriculars, making sure everyone's eaten a healthy dinner, and dealing with the mental load as well on top of that, it can be easy to neglect yourself and your happiness.

It seems that self-care takes up too much time, time that we don't have, but perhaps we've been doing self-care wrong. Instead of carving out pamper evenings and weekends away to ensure we stay happy, according to happiness expert Stephanie Harrison, there are five 'simple but powerful' steps we can take everyday to ensure good mental health and mood - and they're incredibly easy to do.

Writing for CNBC, the expert shared, "Having spent the last 10 years immersed in the science of happiness and writing my book New Happy, I know there are simple yet powerful, research-backed steps you can take to experience more happiness today.

"The more you practice, the more instinctive they’ll become."

So what are they?

1. Share your feelings with others. It might seem obvious, but telling people how you feel and removing the burden of keeping things to yourself, can go miles in helping you to feel happier. But it's not just negative emotions you should offload, Harrison says, "Sharing positive news with someone in your life can increase your own joy and give them a chance to experience it, too."

2. Focus on the next step more than the end goal. "Pursuing meaningful goals is an integral part of living a happy life. But goals that feel overwhelming can lead people to procrastinate," the expert explains. "Remind yourself that you don’t have to achieve your objective today; you can just move a little bit closer. Every action you take and every forward movement you notice can enhance the hope and motivation you feel."

3. Perform an act of kindness. Being selfless, selfishly, can make you feel better as it gives you a more positive outlook on yourself and your personality. "Take a moment to think about who in your life is having a hard time and what you might do to support them," Harrison says. "It can be as simple as sending a text message, sharing a funny video, dropping off a meal, or inviting them to spend time together."

4. Ask for help when you need it. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, Harrison promises. Instead, it shows that you're 'committed to persevering, improving, and growing' as a person. Just as talking about your feelings can help put you in a good mood, reaching out for support can ease your burden.

5. Notice the good that’s around you. Harrison isn't the only expert to remind people to look around and notice the good that lies in everyday moments, other science has shown that parents who look for 'glimmers' of good are less stressed as a result.

"The more you refocus your attention on what you do have, the more content you’ll be. So ask yourself, 'What’s going right, right now?' There’s a lot to be thankful for; a helpful colleague, a chat with a good friend, a delicious meal, or a beautiful sunset. You just have to pause and notice it," she says.

