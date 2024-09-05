Is this the end of menopause? ‘Very exciting’ new research shows it might be possible to ‘delay menopause’ and extend women’s child-bearing years
Researchers are working to delay menopause and the increased health risks associated with it
Scientists have revealed the ‘very exciting’ results of a new study that suggests it might be possible to delay or completely avoid 'the onset of menopause' - and it will not only help women 'preserve their fertility' but also curtail the health problems associated with menopause too.
In the UK, one-third of the female population are perimenopausal or menopausal. That means there's around 1.5 million women struggling to manage the often debilitating symptoms of menopause. But what if you didn't have to be on the lookout for the early signs of menopause? What if you didn't have to go through menopause...at all?
It sounds a bit dream-like - all women will, at some point in their lives, go through menopause, right? Well, maybe not. That's because scientists at Columbia University have just revealed the results of a 'very exciting' study that suggests it is possible to extend the working life of ovaries, delay or avoid menopause completely, and, by doing so, decrease or eradicate the health risks associated with menopause.
The reason the research is so exciting, beyond it being the first hint that menopause can be starved off, is that an already existing, well-established, and cheap drug called rapamycin is what's being used to stop the start of menopause. The drug is currently used as an immunosuppressant for organ transplant patients but the scientists at Columbia University have found evidence that is slows the natural loss of eggs from the ovaries.
The study began with trials on mice which all showed positive results and, since then, they have done their first three-month clinical trial on 34 women, giving them a low weekly dose of rapamycin. The team has reported positive changes in some of the participants, something they have said is, "Very, very exciting”.
"The onset of menopause has profound socioeconomic, quality of life and health implications,” researchers explain in the report for the clinical trial. “The narrow reproductive window adds socioeconomic pressure on women to complete childbearing within a limited timeframe, or preserve their fertility with egg or embryo freezing.”
But it's not just extending child-bearing years that this drug could do. Menopause is associated with a number of health issues from decreased metabolism, to poor bone and connective tissue quality, to issues with cognitive function and mood. These can then lead to more serious issues like heart disease, dementia, osteoporosis, obesity, and diabetes, just to name a few. By avoiding menopause completely, women can also avoid these health risks too.
The trial is still in early phases, but we can't wait to see what comes out of the upcoming studies.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
