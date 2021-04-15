We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Uber is helping to vaccinated the UK by offering free rides to vaccination centres across the nation.

With the government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout well underway, we can finally begin to imagine what the world will look like when the majority of us have been jabbed – and it finally feels like a return to normality is at the end of the tunnel thanks to the current roadmap out of lockdown.

If you’re still wondering when you’ll be offered your vaccine, there’s good news for when your time to take the jab finally comes.

Whether you’re given the Pfizer or Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, Uber is making sure that you face no issues when it comes to making it to the vaccination centre.

The lift hailing app is providing free rides to or from 42 vaccination centres across the UK until 31 May, 2021.

You’ll get up to £15 paid on your ride to or from a list of specified vaccination centres across the nation, using the promo code: uber2hubUK

To claim £15 off your vaccination trip tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’. Then select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom, enter your code and book your trip to one of the listed centres. Once you’ve confirmed, you’ll be given a free ride up to £15.

The promotion will be visible in the upfront price shown and keep in mind that you will pay the difference rides that cost more than £15.

Vaccination centres valid for a free £15 Uber ride

The vaccination centres counted as part of the promotion are: