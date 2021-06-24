We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A warning has been issued over a Covid passport scam that is seeing fraudsters trick people into handing over their bank details.

With the lockdown roadmap underway and Covid vaccine uptake numbers rising, vaccine passports have become a big talking point.

Now, people are being warned of Covid-19 vaccine passport scam has emerged, attempting to dupe people into handing over their personal banking information.

Currently, there has been numerous reports of the scam in Leicestershire and Yorkshire, but tricksters are thought to be taking advantage of individuals all over the UK, as more people go online to register their vaccination status using the NHS app.

The warning comes as scammers have generated an email that appears to be from the NHS and encourages people to apply for “Digital Coronavirus Passports”.

Upon opening the link, users are directed to a convincing but fraudulent ‘NHS website’ where scammers attempt to collect personal and financial information.

The site requests that users enter their credit card information in order to pay an administration fee that is not necessary on the legitimate NHS app.

Registering your Covid vaccine status on the NHS is totally free and won’t require you to enter your bank details.

The Neighbourhood Watch Network has issued a statement urging people to spread the message so that others aren’t duped.

“The website has since been taken down, but in case similar emails/websites appear can you please circulate the attached alert to your residents, members, groups and mailing lists,” it reads.

If you suspect you’ve been sent a scam email, the ones circulating currently read, “Each issuing body has been allocated a digital signature, which is embedded in the QR code.

“Border staff will scan the QR code to see the data, although no personal data will be seen – nor will personal data of the holder go through the gateway which nations are using to verify signatures.”