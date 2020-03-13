Expert reveals how to wash clothes properly during coronavirus outbreak

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronavirus has spread across the globe, and many households are taking extra steps to protect themselves.

Proper hand washing is the most effective preventative method for coronavirus, but it’s also important to keep your clothes and towels clean too.

But whilst many of us have been washing clothing at a cooler temperature due to its environmental benefits, it’s not enough to kill germs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Laundryheap CEO Deyan Dimitrov, the higher the temperature the better if you want to banish germs.

He told The Sun, “Our core body temperature runs at an average of 37C, and provides the ideal conditions for bacteria and viruses to thrive.

“This means if you’re looking to fight off the dreaded coronavirus, the much revered 30C wash might not always pack the punch needed.”

Deyan added that most viruses won’t survive in temperatures over 60C.

He noted that a high setting would be good for items that are “particularly germ ridden and washed less often, like tea towels, bedding, bath towels, gloves, scarves, and children’s clothing.”

However, if you are concerned about your environmental impact there are steps you can take to banish germs.

Deyan said, “Extreme heat and freezing temperatures can stop bacteria from multiplying, so if you’re doing laundry, take the extra steps and throw your washed items into the tumble drier for 20 minutes for some added heat and germ killing action.”

Doing ironing can also help, as irons can reach temperatures over 100C. As Deyan notes, “not much can survive that”.

In addition to this, you should disinfect properly if someone in your house has been sick.

He said, “Handle all bedding and clothing with rubber gloves and wash straight away – never leave to sit in a hamper!

“Wash with a laundry-safe disinfectant at the highest setting available, or according to the instruction label.”