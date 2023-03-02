What is Dengue fever? As holiday makers warned over increased risk

With Spring approaching holiday makers looking to book that early getaway are being warned to take extra care after a rise in cases of a particular virus as people ask what is Dengue fever?

Health bosses have issued warnings over the risk of Dengue fever after two confirmed cases of the disease were diagnosed in German tourists after a trip to the Spanish island of Ibiza last year during the "incubation period". And a further four cases were recorded with compatible symptoms.

The risks has so far been labelled 'moderate' as we look at all you need to know about the virus...

What is Dengue fever?

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that typically occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world, according to Mayo Clinic (opens in new tab). Millions of cases are recorded each year - particularly across southeast Asia, the western Pacific Islands, Latin America and Africa but the disease has been spreading to new areas including Europe and souther parts of US.

What is the cause of Dengue fever?

Dengue fever is caused by being bitten by a mosquito 'Aedes Albopictus' and these are now present throughout the Spanish Mediterranean region and the Balearic Islands alongside some areas inland and north of the country. Researchers are currently still working on a vaccination and while the risk is low across Ibiza, from May to November it's predicted to rise to moderate and local authorities are already taking steps to inform travel makers to be aware.

Health leaders said, "Another meeting is scheduled prior to the start of the activity season of the vector with the Island Council of Ibiza and the five town halls of the island, for the implementation of strict surveillance and vector control plans,"

Can you survive Dengue fever?

Yes, you have a good chance of surviving Dengue fever without any lasting complications, according to Cleveland Clinic (opens in new tab) but there is a 1 in 20 chance if it worsening to the severe form of the virus. If your symptoms worsen, providing that you are treated immediately at hospital or receive medical treatment you have a greater than 99% chance of recovering.

What are symptoms of Dengue fever?

Dengue fever symptoms vary in person to person - with approximately 40-80% experiencing NO symptoms at all. But those who do have symptoms could easily mistake them for the flu - and they usually start 10 days after a person is bitten by a mosquito.

Health checks have ramped up in recent months, a spokesman explained, "After the knowledge of the cases, the Balearic authorities have planned the pertinent actions of surveillance and vector control and communication and information to the citizenship, to be carried out before the start of the season of vector activity and during the same."

They added, "The risk of new native cases in Ibiza, at this time of low vector activity is considered low, although this risk is considered moderate once the vector activity period begins (May-November)."

Dengue symptoms

Fever of 104 F (40 C)

Headache

Muscle, bone or joint pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Pain behind the eyes

Swollen glands

Rash

Some sufferers feel better within a week but symptoms can worsen and if this happens they can potentially become life-threatening, causing severe Dengue - which is also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.

The virus can cause damage to blood vessels which makes then damaged and leaky and a when this happens there is a reduction in the number of clot-forming cells [platelets] in your bloodstream. And it's fatal because it can lead to shock, internal bleeding, organ failure and even death.

What are the 3 stages of Dengue fever?

The three stages of Dengue fever are known as;