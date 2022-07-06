What to write in a wedding card: Congratulations messages for family, friends and colleagues

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Knowing how best to honour the happy couple can be hard, from what gift to buy and what to wear to a wedding (opens in new tab), in addition to your wedding card message

Sharing your well-wishes is a wedding tradition (opens in new tab) that allows you to show your love and appreciation for the newlyweds, whether the message be formal, funny or heartfelt. But knowing what to write in a wedding card - much like what to write in a sympathy card (opens in new tab) - can be difficult, no matter what your relationship with the bride and groom is.

While a message that comes from the heart is all that really matters, you want to make sure that you're happy with your card, so you can relax and enjoy a day full of fun, food and love. We've put together this guide to help you get started, so whether you're attending the wedding of a friend, family member or colleague, read on to start penning the perfect message.

What to write in a wedding card

When writing a wedding card you want to come up with new and meaningful messages that show just how pleased you are for the happy couple. other consider to consider would be the relationship you have with the Mr and Mrs - be it friends, family or attending a wedding for a colleague.

This being said it's important to remember that the happy couple will be appreciative of any well wishes, as long as they come from the heart.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

thortful (opens in new tab), an online greetings card marketplace, say: "Regardless of what you end up writing, make sure it’s something that will leave the bride and groom with a smile on their faces."

Wedding card messages

Even those who have a way with words can need a bit of help when it comes to knowing what to write in a wedding card. Chances are the happy couple will be keeping the cards for years to come, so there's a lot of pressure to get it right.

Don't panic, whether you're after something formal, funny or cheesy, these examples are sure to give you some inspiration.

Congratulations messages

"You guys are great together! So happy for you!"

"Congrats, [names]! Love and best wishes always!"

"Congratulations on your wedding day and best wishes for a happy life together!"

"If ever two people deserved a sweet, meaningful, joyful wedding day, it’s the two of you. Congratulations."

"It fills us with joy to see the two of you so happy. Congratulations!"

"Congratulations, [names]! It means so much to be a part of your big day!"

"Congratulations on your marriage and best wishes for a happy and fulfilling future."

"It is a privilege to witness such pure love. Congratulations!"

"Congratulations on your marriage. We want you to know that you can always call and count on us for anything."

"Congratulations on finding love in each other."

"We couldn't be happier for you both. Congratulations."

"I’m so thrilled that you have found each other. Congrats and best wishes!"

"May you bring each other as much happiness and friendship as you’ve brought me. Congrats!"

"Can’t wait to get down on the dance floor and celebrate with you. Congratulations on getting married!"

"Congrats on finding each other! Here’s to many happy years."

Messages of thanks

"Thank you for letting us share in this joyful day. We wish you all the best in your life together."

"I love you both. Thanks for letting us share in your celebration."

"Thanks for inviting me to your wedding. It’s an honour to share in such a beautiful and important day."

"Thanks for inviting us be here with you on this wonderful day."

"Thanks for allowing us to be a part of your special day."

"Thanks for inviting us to eat and drink while you get married. Congrats!"

"Thanks for the free booze. Best wishes on a long, happy marriage!"

"We are so thankful to you both for all that you do. Happy wedding day."

"So thankful that you have found your soulmate. Congratulations."

"So thankful for all the happy memories we have shared together. May there be many more happy times to come."

"It is a privilege to be able to watch you get married. Happy wedding day."

"Thank you for inviting us to be here with you as you start your new adventure together."

"It means so much to witness the joy of your wedding day. Congratulations to you both on finding the perfect person."

"We’re thrilled to be celebrating with you! Let’s get this wedding party started!"

"Best wishes for a future filled with happiness and love. Thanks for letting us be here with you today.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Messages welcoming the bride and groom to the family

"I love you both and couldn’t be happier for our family!"

"What a beautiful day for our family, we are so happy for you both."

"We’re so happy to call you both family. Here’s to lots of love and happiness."

"Cheers to family and love! Congratulations to you both."

"Today, we add one more member to our family and we couldn’t be happier."

"So excited to add a new member to our family! Here’s to a lifetime of love and growing old together."

"Congratulations and welcome to the family! Hope today and every day after is amazing."

"Lots of love and happiness to you both on this joyful day for our family."

"So excited to see our family grow today. Congratulations on your big day!"

"Today, our family grows by one new member and by so much love and happiness."

"Our family has gained a wonderful new member. We’re so happy to share in your love and special day."

"We're so happy to call you family. Here’s to a lifetime of making precious memories together."

"Nothing warms my heart more than seeing you two together. Welcome to our family."

"This special day will go down as one of our family’s finest moments. We’re so happy to have you in our lives."

"Although you've felt like family for a long time, today makes it official. Congratulations and best wishes for a happy life together."

What to write in a wedding card for a colleague

"Thank you for inviting me to share this day with you. Best wishes!"

"I’m so happy to have bonded with you at work. Congrats to you and your love!"

"Wishing you both the very best and a happy honeymoon!"

"Congrats on finding each other! Here’s to many happy years."

"All the best to you today and always."

"Seeing you two together brings me so much joy. Best wishes!"

"Wishing you a long and healthy marriage."

"Here's to an exciting and loving future together."

"I’m so glad to share this special day with you two!"

"Congratulations on your marriage. I wish you both the best."

"Best wishes for today and beyond."

"We are honoured to celebrate your love and special day."

"A lifetime of love begins today. Enjoy every minute!"

"I wish you both a long and happy marriage!"

"Sending you wishes for a lifetime of love and happiness."

What to write in a wedding card when you can't attend

"With you in spirit as you celebrate your love. Congratulations!"

"So sad to miss your special day, sending all our love and best wishes to the happy couple!"

"So sorry we can’t be there to celebrate your special day, but please know we are toasting you from afar!"

"We would’ve loved to be a part of your special day and wish you all the best on your union."

"I’m sure the wedding was beautiful—we’re so sorry we missed it! We wish you all the best as you start your next chapter as newlyweds."

"Congratulations to the happy couple, I wish I could have been there to watch you say ‘I do’!"

"I wish I could be at your wedding to give you both a hug and tell you how happy I am for you."

"As you lift your glasses to each other tonight, we lift ours to you both from afar. Here’s to a truly amazing couple and to a marriage filled with every happiness."

"Thinking of you both with love on your wedding day."

"Our warmest thoughts and wishes are with you as you celebrate your marriage."

"So sorry we couldn’t be there to celebrate with you. But even though we’ll miss the dress, the bouquet and the first dance, we would never miss the chance to wish you all the very best in life as you begin this amazing journey together!"

"Congratulations on your wedding day! We hope you can feel our love and support even though we can’t be there."

"Congratulations on such an exciting day! We really wish we could be there to celebrate with you and your families."

"Wishing you all the best for a perfect day – we can’t wait to see pictures and hear all about it!"

"Congratulations on your wedding day! We can’t wait to catch up with you both soon and hear all about it."

What to write in a wedding card for a friend

No matter how close you are, it can be hard to know what to write in a wedding card to a friend. Finding the words to show your love and appreciation for them might seem impossible, but try using some in-jokes or picking some highlights from your friendship to give the message a personal touch.

Here's a few popular options you could try:

"May you bring each other as much happiness and friendship as you’ve brought me. Congrats!"

"Here’s to love, friendship, and double-dates! Best wishes for an awesome marriage."

"Can’t wait to get down on the dance floor and celebrate with you. Congratulations on getting married!"

"I’m so happy to call you both my friends. Congratulations on your wedding."

"I’m really happy that my best friend has found their special person. Congratulations on your wedding and may your life together be a continuous honeymoon."

"Thank you for letting me share in your special day. The two of you are made for each other, and I couldn’t be happier to see my friends tying the knot."

"Of everything we’ve celebrated together over the years, this one tops the list. Happy wedding day!"

"We've had so many laughs together! May you always make each other laugh!"

"Here's to love and friendship!"

"Congratulations to my wonderful friends."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

thortful suggests writing something cheeky for a close friend:

"Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right, and the other is the husband."

"May the happiest moment of your wedding be when you realise that you no longer need to plan a wedding."

"You two weirdos are perfect for each other."

"Happy wedding day! Eat, drink, and dance badly."

"Marriage is an endless sleepover with your favourite weirdo."

Video of the Week