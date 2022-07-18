Aldi has slashed £50 off the Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ that shoppers love
Upgrade your grill and get everyone into the garden for dinner
Aldi shoppers love the Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ with twin roasting hoods - and now there's £50 off just in time to make the most of the heatwave.
Fervor Dual Fuel Barbecue -
was £199.99 now £149 | Aldi (opens in new tab)
Gas or charcoal? No need to debate that any longer - now you can combine the flavour of cooking over an open fire with the ease and convenience of grilling with a 3-burner gas barbeque with this twin-hooded dual fuel BBQ complete with a 3.2kW side burner.
With temperatures rapidly rising across the UK and talk of schools closing due to the extreme heat, cooking dinner is probably the last thing on your mind. But there's good news - Aldi has slashed the price of its ever-popular Fervor Dual Fuel Barbecue in its annual Specialbuy summer sale.
Aldi Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ - save £50
When the weather's scorching in the UK it's practically the law to quit the kitchen and get everyone outside for a barbecue in the garden or on the patio. But if your barbecue isn't up to scratch you might find yourself thinking twice about inviting friends and family over for a barbie when the sun shines.
Good news, though - Aldi has slashed the price of its ever-popular Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ which combines, thanks to clever dual roasting hoods, all the ease and convenience of a 3-burner gas barbecue with all the fun of grilling over charcoal.
Previously an Aldi Specialbuy - which had customers raving about its brilliant features including thermometers and food-warming racks in both hoods - it's now down from £199.99 to £149.99.
'Absolutely love this BBQ, been contemplating buying it since last year and finally bit the bullet,' wrote one happy Aldi customer. You can cook with it the very same day that you take delivery, too, since it's a doddle to put together: 'Easy enough to assemble, took me about an hour on my own.'
Once assembled, it looks the part in any garden or outdoor space. 'We have only used the gas hood and side burner to date, but very impressed,' adds another reviewer.
Of course, the only downside to organising a barbecue is all the cleaning up afterwards. But there's more good news on that score with Aldi's Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ deal. 'The biggest plus side for me was the ease of cleaning,' adds a reviewer. 'Everything comes out for you to soak in the sink. Very impressed - especially for the price.'
The Aldi Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ also has wheels for easy movement around the garden plus a side shelf and under-shelf for storing utensils and dishes. It has a powder-coated steel frame so it's durable against the weather and it comes with a two-year warranty.
All that's left for you to decide is who to invite and what to cook on the barbecue.
More Aldi Summer Specialbuy deals
- Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub - was £399.99, now £299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ferrex 2-In-1 Electric Scarifier - was £79.99, now £49.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gardenline Geometric Fire Pit - was £79.99, now £69.99 (opens in new tab)
- Natural Wooden Wishing Well Planter - was £34.99, now £29.99 (opens in new tab)
