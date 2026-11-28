Gordon Ramsay and family got what he called an ‘early Christmas present’ when daughter Holly, 26, and her husband Adam Peaty-Ramsay welcomed their baby girl, Daphne June, on 25 November. But while it was a happy occasion for the Ramsay side of the family, the same can’t be said for the Peaty side.

Holly and Adam, 31, are not on speaking terms with his parents or extended family following a bitter fallout, meaning the Peatys are unlikely to meet the new addition. This is especially heartbreaking as just days ago his brother James’ wife gave birth and his sister Bethany - who was the only one of his family to attend the couple’s wedding in December 2025 but has since also become estranged - is weeks away from welcoming a baby. Sadly, as things currently stand, the cousins won’t grow up together. A source said, ‘It's bittersweet…They could grow up all three of them together, it would be so lovely,’ adding, ‘[But] They won't get to know unless things are patched up.’

Holly and Adam Ramsay-Peaty with their newborn daughter, Daphne June (Image credit: Instagram: @hollyramsaypeaty)

Two different stories

Adam’s mum Caroline is said to be particularly hurt by the feud. After being a doting grandmother to Adam's six-year-old son George - who he shares with former girlfriend Eirianedd Munro -, she found out about Holly’s pregnancy via a ‘formal text message.’ While she reportedly said at the time, ‘I am happy for them. News of a new baby is always welcome,’ Caroline is now thought to be devastated that she won’t have the same bond with her new granddaughter.

First-time grandpa Gordon, however, is likely to be very involved in the tot’s life. ‘I’m going to be a very overexcited grandad, especially this Christmas,’ the chef gushed.