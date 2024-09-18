Balamory is back after two decades - why we can’t wait for the reboot of the iconic BBC series

Balamory is back after two decades - and we sahre why we can’t wait for the reboot of the iconic BBC series.

Forget Oasis, Balamory is the reunion of more wholesome icons everyone needs in their lives. Originally broadcast between 2002 - 2005, the BBC has announced two brand new series of the colourful show with its equally colourful characters and earworm theme tune, set to land in 2026. A Bafta-winning pre-school series during its original run, the show centred around Miss Hoolie and her nursery school, loved not only in the UK, but by a global audience of millions.

Now that our dream of a reboot is becoming a reality, we can't wait to see it happen and are on the countdown to 2026 already. The reason for our excitement centres around how rich and vivid the series was, but in a less overstimulating way than modern shows like CoComelon that simply don't capture the same sort of magic.

There are of course, some modern shows such as inimitable classic, Bluey , that has a similar heart, representation and the positive messages of Balamory. However, Balamory does hark back to a time before kids' shows needed a health warning, and children became consumed by addictive, easily digestible nonsense found on the likes of YouTube shorts.

Although the exact premise and cast of the reboot is yet to be confirmed, it's thought some of the original cast will be reprising their roles. Interestingly, the new iteration might not be filmed in the vibrant village of Tobermory that made the original so recognisable, but could be shot at Rothesay on the Isle of Bute instead, according to BBC reports.

Actress Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played Miss Hoolie in the original show, spoke about the reboot to say it was the "craziest and best news ever that Balamory is coming back". Andrew Agnew who played PC Plum, is equally enthused about the show's return. He says "If they ask me to go back then I'll absolutely be there with bells on, I'm sure."

He adds "But at the moment we're all just getting excited at the fact that it's happening. I don't think it would be same if we weren't involved in it. I think it needs us."

Mum-of-two, Kerry, tells us "When I was at university, I had a holiday job in a nursery school and Balamory was a brand new series - we used to let the children watch it as a treat, and they absolutely loved it. A decade later, my own children were watching it and it still seemed really fresh and new.

I'm so pleased it's coming back - the premise is simple but delightful for children, and I'll be telling everyone I know with young children to tune in - even if they will be singing the theme tune for the rest of their days, which I hope is kept the same!"

