Balamory is back after two decades - why we can’t wait for the reboot of the iconic BBC series
Can you believe it's been 20 years?
Balamory is back after two decades - and we sahre why we can’t wait for the reboot of the iconic BBC series.
Forget Oasis, Balamory is the reunion of more wholesome icons everyone needs in their lives. Originally broadcast between 2002 - 2005, the BBC has announced two brand new series of the colourful show with its equally colourful characters and earworm theme tune, set to land in 2026. A Bafta-winning pre-school series during its original run, the show centred around Miss Hoolie and her nursery school, loved not only in the UK, but by a global audience of millions.
Now that our dream of a reboot is becoming a reality, we can't wait to see it happen and are on the countdown to 2026 already. The reason for our excitement centres around how rich and vivid the series was, but in a less overstimulating way than modern shows like CoComelon that simply don't capture the same sort of magic.
There are of course, some modern shows such as inimitable classic, Bluey , that has a similar heart, representation and the positive messages of Balamory. However, Balamory does hark back to a time before kids' shows needed a health warning, and children became consumed by addictive, easily digestible nonsense found on the likes of YouTube shorts.
Although the exact premise and cast of the reboot is yet to be confirmed, it's thought some of the original cast will be reprising their roles. Interestingly, the new iteration might not be filmed in the vibrant village of Tobermory that made the original so recognisable, but could be shot at Rothesay on the Isle of Bute instead, according to BBC reports.
Actress Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played Miss Hoolie in the original show, spoke about the reboot to say it was the "craziest and best news ever that Balamory is coming back". Andrew Agnew who played PC Plum, is equally enthused about the show's return. He says "If they ask me to go back then I'll absolutely be there with bells on, I'm sure."
He adds "But at the moment we're all just getting excited at the fact that it's happening. I don't think it would be same if we weren't involved in it. I think it needs us."
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Mum-of-two, Kerry, tells us "When I was at university, I had a holiday job in a nursery school and Balamory was a brand new series - we used to let the children watch it as a treat, and they absolutely loved it. A decade later, my own children were watching it and it still seemed really fresh and new.
I'm so pleased it's coming back - the premise is simple but delightful for children, and I'll be telling everyone I know with young children to tune in - even if they will be singing the theme tune for the rest of their days, which I hope is kept the same!"
The Gladiators reboot is also well worth a watch for another dose of nostalgia to introduce to your children, and there's plenty of anime shows for kids that have positive messages. The Famous Five has had many adaptations over the years, and is returning once again after the success of the recent iteration.
Lucy is a mum-of-two, multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ of experience writing about parenting, family life, and TV. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and sharing why you - and your kids - should watch them.
-
-
Can sweets be healthy? 5 of the healthiest ways to enjoy sweets (including how to make your own at home)
There is no such thing as ‘healthy sweets’ right? Think again. We’ve got a few unprocessed ideas up our sleeves that will inspire…
By Jessica Dady Published
-
What are the healthiest crisps? 6 options for the least processed (plus, how to make your own)
Here are some much healthier ways to enjoy crisps. From homemade to healthier shop-bought alternatives…
By Jessica Dady Published
-
Is Francesca in Bridgerton gay? With more great representation in the show, this expert shares how to start the conversation around sexuality with your teen if they’re watching
Is Francesca in Bridgerton gay? It's a question many have asked, and you might need to have conversations around sexuality with your teen if they’re watching.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Eric a true story? Benedict Cumberbatch lives every parent’s worst nightmare in new Netflix show
Is Eric a true story? Every parent’s worst nightmare plays out in Netflix's latest show, against a backdrop of 80s New York grappling with AIDS and racism.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Normal People season 2 rumours are circulating, and we have our own Marianne and Connell 'first love' stories to share
Normal People season 2 rumours are flying around, and we have our own Marianne and Connell moments to share - because everyone remembers their first heartbreak.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Channel 4 drama The Gathering explores 'toxic teenagers and their even more toxic parents' in an online world dominated by social media
New Channel 4 drama explores the challenges of impossible standards set by social media, and how parents themselves become toxic in their need to protect their kids.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Brandy pregnant? Bluey fans think the Heelers could be about to welcome a new cousin following the season 3 finale
Eagle-eyed Bluey viewers are wondering if Aunt Brandy is pregnant, following a touching moment in the season three finale.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Is Bluey ending? What we know about the rumours around the kids' cartoon, as the Heelers put their house up for sale
Bluey's producer has shared an update on the show's future
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
CoComelon has been accused of being 'overstimulating' - the experts explain why it's ok to let your kid watch the popular cartoon
CoComelon is adored by kids around the world, but some experts have shared reasons they don't think children should be watching - we look at both sides of the argument.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
The Boy and the Heron age rating: Is the Oscar winning anime movie for kids?
The Boy and the Heron age rating: As the Oscar winning anime picks up major accolades, parents are wondering whether it's suitable for young kids.
By Lucy Wigley Published