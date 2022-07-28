"Entertainment and showbiz news - stay up-to-date with your favourite celebrities, TV shows, and the royal family. From your favourite daytime TV show and reality stars to Hollywood's elite - our team of showbiz writers share the stories that everyone is talking about, while also offering a new perspective. Don't miss a thing, with our GoodtoKnow newsletter" - Caitlin Elliott, News Editor
Entertainment
Latest entertainment news
-
When is the last episode of Neighbours on? All you need to know as the Aussie soap ceases filming
Aussie soap fans are wondering when is the last episode of Neighbours? So we have all you need to know as the Australian soap gets axed.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Pippa Middleton's new baby's name has a special royal link
Pippa Middleton's new baby's name has a regal feel to it.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Alan Fletcher hair loss explained: All you need to know about the Neighbours star ahead of the soap finale
Alan Fletcher is among the Neighbours cast old and new who will be starring on the soap's final ever episode.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Charlotte Laws now? The Revenge Porn activist from Netflix’s The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Here's everything we know about the whereabouts of revenge porn activist Charlotte Laws as The Most Hated Man on The Internet lands on Netflix
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV? Plus full day by day schedule
Find out where to watch the Commonwealth Games as the event arrives in Birmingham this month
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Bernard Cribbins: Doctor Who and The Railway Children star dies aged 93
Bernard Cribbins was best-known for his roles in The Railway Children, Dr Who, and Carry On films.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why isn't Dina Asher-Smith running at the Commonwealth Games 2022?
The athlete took to Instagram to announce her withdrawal
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Why is Vanessa Feltz leaving BBC Radio 2?
Vanessa Feltz has announced she's leaving BBC Radio after 20 years on air
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William shares heartfelt message following shocking death
Prince William has called for 'swift justice' following the killing for South African park ranger, Anton Mzimba
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will NOT visit the Queen at Balmoral' this summer
Prince Harry and Meghan will not be reuniting with the royal family at Balmoral this summer, according to reports
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Where is Where the Crawdads Sing filmed?
All you need to know about the filming locations for the Where the Crawdads Sing movie.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Philip used to get into ‘a lot of trouble’ with the Queen over palace pranks
The late Duke of Edinburgh's unusual prank to entertain his grandchildren didn't go down quite as well with Her Majesty...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
What happened to Kate McCann? Did she faint and how is she now?
Viewers are wondering what happened to Kate McCann during the live Tory Leadership debate
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s heartbreak over Prince George ‘burden’
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly 'keen' to ensure nine-year-old Prince George's royal destiny isn't made into a 'big deal'...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Is Under The Banner of Heaven based on a true story and what does the title mean?
Viewers are asking if Under The Banner of Heaven is based on a true story and the meaning behind the title as the FX true crime dramatisation lands in the UK
By Lucy Wigley • Published
Latest Royal News
-
Pippa Middleton's new baby's name has a special royal link
Pippa Middleton's new baby's name has a regal feel to it.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William shares heartfelt message following shocking death
Prince William has called for 'swift justice' following the killing for South African park ranger, Anton Mzimba
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will NOT visit the Queen at Balmoral' this summer
Prince Harry and Meghan will not be reuniting with the royal family at Balmoral this summer, according to reports
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Philip used to get into ‘a lot of trouble’ with the Queen over palace pranks
The late Duke of Edinburgh's unusual prank to entertain his grandchildren didn't go down quite as well with Her Majesty...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-