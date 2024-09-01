Love The Wiggles just as much as your kids? They’ve just launched a parenting podcast and it sounds amazing

The iconic Australian children's entertainers The Wiggles have just launched a parenting podcast where they'll share parenting tips, personal stories about their own families, and let fans of the show peek behind the scenes.

Let's be honest, most of us parents are just as big a fan of our kids' favourite TV shows as they are, whether it's Bluey leaving us teary-eyed with the sweet LGBTQ+ moment in their final episode or it's the announcement of Paddington 3 that's got us beyond excited despite the film's major character change.

And it appears that The Wiggles know they're a hit among parents, as the iconic Australian entertainers have just released a podcast specifically for mums and dads.

Wiggle Talk: A Podcast for Parents will be presented by Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, along with special appearances by Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, with the fathers not only sharing their 'personal experiences and learnings as fathers' but also parenting tips from their 'expert friends' to compile a helpful guide for all parents.

Sharing his excitement over the podcast, 30-minute episodes of which will be available every Monday anywhere you listen to podcasts, Pryce told Advanced Television, “We’ve always aimed to create a safe, supportive space for children, and now we want to extend that to parents. Wiggle Talk is our way of opening up about the real challenges and joys of parenting, sharing what we’ve learned, and supporting families through these early years.

"We know how to educate and entertain children but a lot of the other aspects of parenting are very new to us. So, we want to bring other parents along for the ride as we learn together.”

Gillespie added, “As fathers, we know first hand how overwhelming parenting can be. We want Wiggle Talk to be a place where parents can find not only practical tips but also a sense of community and reassurance, with plenty of laughs together along the way.”

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other entertainment news, is 'Wicked Little Letters' a true story and what happened to Rose Gooding and her family? We answer all your questions. Plus, why did 'The Man with 1000 Kids' have so many children? A psychologist explains his motivations. And, we recap season 1 of 'The Bear' to remind you of everything that happened to Carmy and his family.