CHRISTMAS SPECIAL | The Martin Lewis Money Show
Martin Lewis returns with money-saving hints and tips for the festive season…
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The Martin Lewis Money Show Live – Christmas Special
FACTUAL
Tuesday, 7pm
ITV1
What with presents and food and drink galore, Christmas is expensive. But it’s an extra strain on the household income in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis. Luckily, finance guru Martin Lewis is on hand with advice on managing our funds and making our money stretch further this Christmas.