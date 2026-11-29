In just under two weeks Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary. And, ahead of the milestone the BGT judge has lifted the lid on their relationship.

Revealing what she loves about Chris, who she describes as a ‘good strong man,’ Amanda shared, ‘He’s brilliant at having my back professionally. And he’s very funny, he’s always managed to make me laugh.’ The star, 55, continued, ‘He’s a great dad, he doesn’t suffer fools and he’s kind,’ before cheekily adding, ‘Oh, and I still really fancy him – that’s probably the bottom line!’Continuing to praise her second husband, Amanda - who was previously married to comedian Les Dennis from 1995–2003 - said, ‘He still surprises me. We get on each other’s t*ts occasionally, like anyone does in a marriage, but he’s my soulmate.’ She gushingly added, ‘He’s the love of my life.’

Previously she also confessed that Chris is ‘rubbish at romance’ but that doesn’t bother her as he’s ‘there for the solid things.’

‘He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship.’

Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes sharing a kiss at Wimbledon this summer (Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

‘Controversial’ approach

So, what’s their secret? Admitting that some may think it is ‘controversial’, the Heart Radio presenter believes you should prioritise your partner above all else - even your children. Amanda, who shares Lexi, 20, and Hollie, 14, with Chris, explained, ‘Everyone gets wrapped up in their children and their schedules, but you have to remember that you and your husband were there together first.’ She went on to explain, ‘You have to invest in that relationship in order that you continue to have a relationship, for your children's sake as well as your own.’ Emphasising how ‘incredibly important’ this is for the health of her marriage, she added, ‘It is very controversial, but it's supported by research.’ Intimacy and affection is also a big thing for the couple, with Amanda revealing on air earlier this year that they kiss ‘10 times a day’ and ‘have a good old snog.’