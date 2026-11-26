During his 78 years and countless royal engagements, King Charles has encountered thousands of people from all walks of life. While many have been fleeting during things like walkabouts, there are others who he’s formed close, and somewhat surprising, bonds with. One being Sir Idris Elba, who says his life would be ‘entirely different’ without the Monarch.

Aged 16, Idris received a £1,500 grant from the then-Prince’s Trust, enabling him to study at the National Youth Music Theatre. This ultimately proved to be a stepping stone which helped launch his successful career. Speaking in the trailer for a new documentary, The Trust, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Charles’ charity, Idris shared, ‘I can’t exactly remember how it all came together, but I do know this guy – the King – helped shape it.’ He added, ‘The King’s Trust is where it all begins… There is a world where my life would play out in an entirely different way.’

Elsewhere in the trailer, the King is seen patting the actor, now 54, fondly before telling him, ‘I am very proud of you anyway. You know that. It's what it's all about.’ He is also seen meeting Idris’ mother, who he told, ‘It's a great joy to have your son around.’

Poster for The Trust on Netflix (Image credit: The Trust/22 Summers/Netflix)

King on screen

The Trust, which was made by Idris’ production company, 22 Summers, will be available to stream on Netflix on Boxing Day and explores the charity's work since it was founded in 1976. A royal source said, ‘It’s a wonderful portrait of two men from very different backgrounds who have got to know each other through the Trust. Fundamentally in its heart the documentary is about transformation in all the best ways of a Christmas feelgood movie.’

‘It shows how young people can be uplifted when somebody or, in this case, some organisation, gives them the self-confidence and hope to find their own potential.’ They noted, ‘It's also the most the King has been seen on camera since the change of reign.’