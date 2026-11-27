When it was announced that noughties pop band Hear’Say were reuniting over two decades after they split there was one member noticeably absent. Myleene Klass declined joining the reunion tour, claiming she was ‘too busy’ to join her former bandmates kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, Danny Foster and Noel Sullivan, saying it ‘wasn’t something I could commit to.’

But now it seems the Classic FM radio presenter, 48, is having the last laugh as, after failing to sell enough tickets, the tour, which was in collaboration with Liberty X, has been cancelled. Both bands, which formed on the reality show Popstars, were due to reunite after 25 years for a 13-date arena tour. However, this week a spokesperson announced, ‘The reality is that ticket sales weren't where they needed to be.’

‘Hear'Say and Liberty X were determined to give audiences the very best experience possible, and the production costs involved in delivering a show of this scale were significantly higher than expected.’ They explained, ‘Ultimately, the tour therefore wasn't commercially viable. It's hugely disappointing for everyone involved, particularly the artists and fans who were so excited about the tour and have waited 25 years for this moment.’

‘However, it's important to be honest and transparent about the circumstances rather than allow unnecessary speculation. All purchased tickets will be refunded as soon as possible from the point of purchase.’

Hear'Say when they first formed in 2001 (L-R: Kym Marsh, Danny Foster, Myleene Klass, Noel Sullivan and Suzanne Shaw) (Image credit: Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Predictable flop

Following the announcement many said they ‘weren’t surprised,’ saying that the bands were ‘too ambitious’ and should’ve booked smaller venues instead of huge arenas. And, a number noted that Myleene had the right idea saying no to the gig in the first place. ‘Not surprised it’s cancelled! Hear’Say had what, 2 songs?! They were never going to sell in massive venues. I’m sure Myleene Klass is feeling glad she turned it down,’ wrote one. Another added, ‘Myleene Klass must be rolling around laughing,’ as a third said, ‘Klass was smart enough to know they'd be no fans,’ and someone else shared, ‘She politely declined as she knew it would flop lol.’