The Witch Farm

DRAMA

9pm

BBC1

(Box set on BBC iPlayer)

A new life in the countryside becomes a nightmare for a family who are plagued by strange occurrences in BBC1’s supernatural drama The Witch Farm.

The four-part series is penned by writer and presenter Danny Robins and based on his 2022 podcast, which was inspired by the true story of Liz and Bill Rich. It begins in 1989 as pregnant Liz (Gabrielle Creevy), her artist partner Bill (Michael Socha) and Bill’s teenage son Jonathan (Lewin Lloyd) move from London to a farm in the Brecon Beacons – now known as Bannau Brycheiniog – in South Wales.

Bill has had struggles with alcohol and he and Liz want a fresh start. But they’re soon disturbed by spooky noises, terrifying recurring dreams, and chilling sightings of a mysterious figure.

FEAR FACTOR

‘Liz is a strong woman and thinks moving will change things for her family,’ says Gabrielle. ‘But then they start to experience strange things...’

When the farm’s unsettling past emerges, brooding neighbour Wyn Jones (Robert Pugh) and spiritualist Bethan (Sian Gibson) share differing advice. But as the spine-tingling events reach harrowing levels, the family finds it difficult.

‘It’s a messy journey and tough for Liz as she’s dealing with Bill’s issues, too. But she wants to sort out what’s happening in the house,’ explains Gabrielle. ‘I hope viewers feel fear at times – there are jump scares!’

* Take a look at the BBC's official trailer for The Witch Farm below...