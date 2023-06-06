Kate Middleton looks super chic in blazer and ballet flats as she makes special visit to Windsor Family Hub

Kate Middleton has nailed officewear elegance yet again, wearing a gorgeous patterned blazer and delicate ballet flats to visit the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday as part of her Early Childhood Education campaign.

The Princess of Wales visited the nonprofit community centre to learn about how it is helping to support families and caretakers in the local area.

The Princess of Wales, 41, visited the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday morning to learn about how the community centre supports families in the local area. The engagement falls under Kate Middleton's Early Childhood Education campaign, which she launched at the beginning of the year to raise awareness of the importance of brain development before the age of five.

(Image credit: Getty)

It comes shortly after she attended a royal wedding in Jordan, where she wore a gorgeous Elie Saab dress for the lavish ceremony before donning the Lover's Knot tiara for the reception.

The princess went for a more casual look for her tour of the Windsor Family Hub, stepping out in a blue and white checked Zara blazer with a white top and fitted navy trousers from L.K. Bennett. She teamed the stylish outfit with black ballet flats from Emmy London, one of Kate's longtime favorite brands for shoes and handbags. As for her accessories, the princess went with drop earrings and a matching necklace. Her signature brunette hair was worn down and she kept her makeup simple and fresh.

(Image credit: Getty)

The mom-of-three spent her visit chatting with several groups working in Early Childhood Education, as well as parents partaking in a stress management class and a baby massage course. In one video from the engagement, Kate can be seen listening to a young mother discussing the importance of setting a routine for her young child. She also enjoyed some playtime with the kids present at the hub, which is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit organization that provides children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.