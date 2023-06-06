Kate Middleton looks super chic in blazer and ballet flats as she makes special visit to Windsor Family Hub
The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly elegant for her exciting appearance at the important community centre on Tuesday
Kate Middleton has nailed officewear elegance yet again, wearing a gorgeous patterned blazer and delicate ballet flats to visit the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday as part of her Early Childhood Education campaign.
- Kate Middleton nailed officewear chic on Tuesday, showing up to the Windsor Family Hub wearing a houndstooth blazer and stylish ballet flats.
- The Princess of Wales visited the nonprofit community centre to learn about how it is helping to support families and caretakers in the local area.
- In other royal news, why King Charles won't be crossing paths with Prince Harry in London this week.
Kate Middleton has impressed her fashion fans yet again, rocking a gorgeous officewear look for her latest public appearance.
The Princess of Wales, 41, visited the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday morning to learn about how the community centre supports families in the local area. The engagement falls under Kate Middleton's Early Childhood Education campaign, which she launched at the beginning of the year to raise awareness of the importance of brain development before the age of five.
It comes shortly after she attended a royal wedding in Jordan, where she wore a gorgeous Elie Saab dress for the lavish ceremony before donning the Lover's Knot tiara for the reception.
The princess went for a more casual look for her tour of the Windsor Family Hub, stepping out in a blue and white checked Zara blazer with a white top and fitted navy trousers from L.K. Bennett. She teamed the stylish outfit with black ballet flats from Emmy London, one of Kate's longtime favorite brands for shoes and handbags. As for her accessories, the princess went with drop earrings and a matching necklace. Her signature brunette hair was worn down and she kept her makeup simple and fresh.
The mom-of-three spent her visit chatting with several groups working in Early Childhood Education, as well as parents partaking in a stress management class and a baby massage course. In one video from the engagement, Kate can be seen listening to a young mother discussing the importance of setting a routine for her young child. She also enjoyed some playtime with the kids present at the hub, which is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit organization that provides children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for Goodto. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
-
-
Where is Kelvin Fletcher’s Farm? All you need to know ahead of his new ITV show
Fans are wondering where he lives ahead of the Emmerdale and former Strictly star's return to screens with another instalment of his farming reality TV show.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
'Glowing' Lindsay Lohan shows off stunning pregnancy fashion with maternity dress and coral lips
Lindsay Lohan, who is pregnant with her first child, looked radiant on Sunday in a floral summer dress and fresh makeup
By Emma Dooney • Published