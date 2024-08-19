Kate Middleton and Prince William’s surprising tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis off their screens
The Wales family were spotted enjoying a 'wholesome' family day out in Norfolk - and revealed their brilliant hack for entertaining the kids
The surprising family activity Prince William and Kate Middleton rely on to keep their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off their screens throughout the school holidays has been revealed - and we love how down-to-earth it is.
Finding things to do with your kids that can keep them entertained for long stretches of time without the need for screen time feels like a never-ending task. While we know that screens aren't always a bad thing and that there really are benefits to screentime (yes, really!), as parents we all want to make sure our kids are enjoying their days and getting the chance to do some activities that keep them active and bonding with the rest of the family.
And Prince William and Kate Middleton are no different. The couple are currently enjoying a break from duties as they spend time with their children in Norfolk, using their school summer holidays to fit in some important family bonding time.
As has become tradition for the family-of-five, they're spending the summer months in Norfolk and were recently spotted enjoying a 'wholesome family day out' together at the child-orientated event The Gone Wild Festival .
According to reports in The Daily Mail, the children were more than eager to get stuck in with the fun and games on offer and the entire family were spotted taking part in a 'Nerf gun war' where they ran around with toy guns and even smoke bombs!
Speaking to the publication, the organiser of the event revealed that even Kate Middleton got in on the action and, "grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her kids."
If the skill shown by the kids throughout the event is anything to go by, it seems that the family have taken part in these Nerf wars before, with it being a great way to get them running around and doing some exercise without them even realising it - it's no wonder that Nerf guns are some of the best outdoor toys for kids of all ages.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
At one point, Prince Louis was heard passionately shouting,"Nerf or nothing, let's do this!," according to The Daily Mail. How fun!
In other royal news, Kate Middleton keeps Diana’s memory alive for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in these 7 adorable ways and Princess Charlotte is learning how to be ‘the perfect princess and standby queen’ from this surprising relative. Plus, Prince William and Kate Middleton have incredible ‘secret weapon’ when it comes to parenting - the details are fascinating.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Understanding your postpartum belly – what doctors and midwives want you to know
What your tummy will look and feel like after giving birth, plus tips for a healthy recovery
By Stephanie Wood Published
-
Can we make the internet safe for kids? How one mum is trying to protect her children
A fifth of parents don’t monitor what their children do online, resulting in large numbers of them being exposed to harmful content and bullying
By Fiona Ford Published
-
Princess Charlotte is learning how to be ‘the perfect princess and standby queen’ from this surprising relative
Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly 'couldn't imagine a better role model' for their daughter than her current teacher
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William soothes Prince George with this 'protective' parenting tactic, says Royal expert (did you spot it?)
The Prince of Wales has a 'protective' parenting style and always keeps an eye on his kids and their emotions
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking plea to King Charles over Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has never been afraid to stand up for her three young children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set off for holiday spot that holds Prince William’s ‘saddest memories’
As per tradition, the Wales family will head to a very poignant UK holiday destination this summer
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana could be about to spark Prince Harry and Prince William’s reconciliation, with adorable 'saved' childhood memory
The two princes shared an incredibly close bond growing up
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton laid out ‘bold’ family priorities in candid conversation with Queen Elizabeth II, new book reveals
The Princess of Wales has always been clear about she plans to raise her three children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William upsets King Charles with ‘risky’ decision over his family’s holiday
The father and son have reportedly 'clashed' over the Prince's choice for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis bound by ‘strict rule’ when it comes to public life, royal expert reveals
The children are 'destined' to grow up in the public eye, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are setting certain boundaries
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published