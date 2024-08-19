Kate Middleton and Prince William’s surprising tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis off their screens

The surprising family activity Prince William and Kate Middleton rely on to keep their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off their screens throughout the school holidays has been revealed - and we love how down-to-earth it is.

Finding things to do with your kids that can keep them entertained for long stretches of time without the need for screen time feels like a never-ending task. While we know that screens aren't always a bad thing and that there really are benefits to screentime (yes, really!), as parents we all want to make sure our kids are enjoying their days and getting the chance to do some activities that keep them active and bonding with the rest of the family.

And Prince William and Kate Middleton are no different. The couple are currently enjoying a break from duties as they spend time with their children in Norfolk, using their school summer holidays to fit in some important family bonding time.

As has become tradition for the family-of-five, they're spending the summer months in Norfolk and were recently spotted enjoying a 'wholesome family day out' together at the child-orientated event The Gone Wild Festival .

According to reports in The Daily Mail, the children were more than eager to get stuck in with the fun and games on offer and the entire family were spotted taking part in a 'Nerf gun war' where they ran around with toy guns and even smoke bombs!

Speaking to the publication, the organiser of the event revealed that even Kate Middleton got in on the action and, "grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her kids."

If the skill shown by the kids throughout the event is anything to go by, it seems that the family have taken part in these Nerf wars before, with it being a great way to get them running around and doing some exercise without them even realising it - it's no wonder that Nerf guns are some of the best outdoor toys for kids of all ages.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At one point, Prince Louis was heard passionately shouting,"Nerf or nothing, let's do this!," according to The Daily Mail. How fun!

In other royal news, Kate Middleton keeps Diana’s memory alive for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in these 7 adorable ways and Princess Charlotte is learning how to be ‘the perfect princess and standby queen’ from this surprising relative. Plus, Prince William and Kate Middleton have incredible ‘secret weapon’ when it comes to parenting - the details are fascinating.