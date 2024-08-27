Pippa Middleton’s key parenting choice that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are massively benefiting from
An expert has revealed how Pippa's important decision has impacted not only her sister Kate Middleton but also her young nieces and nephews
An expert has revealed the major parenting decision Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton made that not only her kids but also Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have benefitted from - and it's a choice that many families are increasingly making.
Living close to relatives is something we know can benefit parents massively, whether that's thanks to the easy access of childcare offered by grandparents living close by or the mental health support of a close-knit family unit, with research showing that mothers are less likely to struggle with their mental health if their kids’ grandparents live close by.
These factors likely had a solid influence on Prince William and Kate Middleton when they decided to move to their current family home of Adelaide cottage, with the Windsor home being just down the road from Kate's family home in Berkshire. The move allowed her parents, Carole and Michael, to better help them out with raising their three youngsters Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and it also prompted another relative to move back home.
Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also moved closer to not only her childhood home but also to her sister's new house back in 2022, with a real estate expert now revealing that the move has affected both Pippa and Kate’s kids in a whole host of positive ways.
Speaking to GBNews, estate agent Liam Gretton shared, "As a bespoke estate agent, I often see families choosing to move closer together for support and connection. It’s clear that family unity is important in today’s digital world, whether you’re related to the Royal Family or not.
"Proximity allows for more frequent interactions, which naturally strengthens family bonds. Being closer enables Pippa and the Princess of Wales to support each other more readily, fostering a closer relationship not just between them, but also among their children.”
He added, "This move likely enhances their ability to maintain a supportive family network, which is a valuable aspect of any family relationship."
Having her sister close by is something that Kate must be extremely grateful for, especially considering her recent health struggles. Not only does it mean that she's got support when it comes to looking after her children, with their cousins being just around the corner when the kids want to run around and play, but it also means she's got someone to confide in and talk to when she needs to get worries off of her chest - and with research showing that sister relationships are ‘more positive’ than any other sibling bond, we're sure that Kate is more than thankful for Pippa's move.
While Pippa and Kate share a tight sibling bond, it's totally normal not to be close with your sibling and a psychologist has revealed why. Plus, we ask middle children what they wish their parents understood about being the most overlooked sibling. And, is your middle child always starting arguments with siblings? Dr Becky reveals why they’re doing it.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
